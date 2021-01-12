After a few scenes of Master gets leaked, director Lokesh Kanagaraj requests fans to not share it

By Murtuza Iqbal







Piracy is a very big issue. When a film releases, it gets leaked online in just a few hours and that affects the box office collection of the movie.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi is slated to release on 13th January 2021, and even before the film’s release, a few scenes of the movie have been leaked online.

Kanagaraj took to Twitter to request fans not to share the leaked clips. He tweeted, “Dear all It’s been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you’ll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don’t share it 🙏🏻 Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours.”







Dear all

It’s been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you’ll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don’t share it 🙏🏻 Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours. — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) January 11, 2021







Master is the first Tamil biggie to hit the big screens post the lockdown. It will also be dubbed in various languages like Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The Hindi version will hit the big screens on 14th January 2021.

Well, a few days ago, the Tamil Nadu government had given permission of 100 percent occupancy in theatres and it was surely great news for the makers of Master. However, later, again the decision was taken that the theatres will function with only 50 percent of occupancy.

Master is expected to take a good start at the box office. Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, both the actors have a huge fan following down South.











