Website Logo
  • Friday, August 11, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Afreen Alvi: ‘Positivity inspires me’

The talented newcomer discusses her time on Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein, future hopes, inspirations, passions away from work and what she would love to master

Afreen Alvi

By: Eastern Eye

AFTER a few winning appearances on television, Afreen Alvi announced herself with a terrific turn on popular drama serial Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein. The talented actress showed off her impressive range with a multi-layered performance and is now looking forward to taking on bigger challenges in future.

Eastern Eye caught up with the talented newcomer to discuss her time on the hit series, future hopes, inspirations, passions away from work and what she would love to master.

What first connected you to acting?

I always thought acting would be a great medium to gain recognition and fame. I have also been good at showing emotions, so it was a perfect fit. For me acting is about that emotional touch and connecting to a character.

How would you describe the experience of working on Shubh Labh – Aapkey Ghar Mein?

It was amazing. I made a second family there. In terms of the people working on the show and the whole set-up, it was filled with positivity. We used to work and laugh at the same time. It was a lot of fun and very fulfilling.

Why do you think Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein was loved?

We Indians are family people and very emotional. In Shubh Laabh we showed an Indian family filled with emotions and humour. It was a family orientated show, which is something audiences love.

What can we expect next from you?

I’m expecting a new show with good characters. I would love to do any character, whether it’s positive or negative. I just want to do great work that challenges me on a good channel, whether it is a lead or negative lead. That works for me.

Do you have a dream role that you want to play?

Yes, I do have a dream role. I want to play a princess role in a Disney movie. That beautiful character would be my dream role.

Other than that, I really want to do a romantic role. Who would you love to work with? 

I would love to work with good and talented people. I want to work with Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, and good TV actors. I would love to work with everybody who is related to TV – they all are inspiring for me.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience?

I love to watch romantic comedies, and sometimes horror. I love fantasy stories. Ultimately, I love watching everything, depending on my mood.

What are your big passions away from work?

I’m very passionate about styling, designing, drawing, and cooking. I cook really nice Indian food. I know how to make a variety of dishes really well. I’m a very good cook. (Laughs) I say very good, but in relative terms I mean good.

If you could master something new, what would it be?

Actually, I’m good at dancing, but want to master that. I want to learn every style of dancing like Kathak, freestyle, belly dancing and more. What inspires you?  Actually, positivity inspires me. When people see me on screen, feel proud, say I’m a nice person and they want to be like me, it inspires me a lot. People who give positive vibes also inspire me.

What inspires you? 

Actually, positivity inspires me. When people see me on screen, feel proud, say I’m a nice person and they want to be like me, it inspires me a lot. People who give positive vibes also inspire me.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Anthony Hopkins’ Holocaust drama ‘One Life’ to premiere at BFI London Film Festival
NEWS
‘Sita Ramam’, ‘Agra’ win top awards at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Entertainment
‘Feeling proud to be representing India at TIFF’: Bhumi Pednekar
FASHION
Beyonce rocks a Gaurav Gupta outfit during Renaissance world tour
Entertainment
Rani reveals she suffered miscarriage before filming ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’
NEWS
Karan and Kartik inaugurate 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Entertainment
THE TOP 10 dance numbers of Vyjayanthimala
Hollywood News
Emmy Awards 2023 postponed till January amid Hollywood strikes
Entertainment
‘Laapataa Ladies’, ‘Thank You For Coming’ part of TIFF 2023 line-up
Uncategorized
DJ Lady G: A full dance floor shows you’re playing the right songs
Entertainment
Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’ to release on October 27
Hollywood News
Riz Ahmed’s ‘Dammi’ to lead Toronto Film Fest’s Short Cuts lineup
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW