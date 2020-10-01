Aditya Seal resumes work three weeks after losing father to COVID-19

Bollywood actor Aditya Seal, who has proved his acting mettle by delivering impressive performances in such films as Tum Bin 2 (2016) and Student of the Year 2 (2019), recently lost his father, Ravi Seal, to Coronavirus. After being tested positive for COVID-19, his father was admitted to a hospital where he breathed his last on September 8, 2020.







One of Aditya Seal’s close friends had confirmed the news to media, adding that the actor was inconsolable after the untimely death of his father. Now, three weeks after losing his father to Coronavirus, Seal has resumed work on his upcoming project.

The actor, who began his acting career as a teen actor with the controversial film Ek Chotisi Love Story (2002), was spotted on the sets of his upcoming film, details of which are currently under wraps.

A few pictures of him from the sets are doing the rounds on the internet. Since the Coronavirus scare is still there, the actor can be seen wearing a face mask in the picture. He is wearing a blue T-shirt and black jeans. It is indeed courageous of Aditya Seal to get back to work just three weeks after the death of his father. Work is indeed worship for him, it seems.







On the work front, Aditya Seal is presently waiting for the release of his next film Indoo Ki Jawani wherein he has been paired opposite rising star Kiara Advani. Helmed by Abir Sengupta and produced by Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar, the light-hearted comedy was initially slated to release on June 5, 2020. However, the makers had to postpone its release due to the outbreak of Coronavirus and subsequent lockdown imposed by the government of India.

If reports are to be believed, Indoo Ki Jawani could be the first Bollywood film to hit the silver screen after theatres open their doors to the public on 15th October. An official announcement is highly awaited.











