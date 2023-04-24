Aditi Shetty: Dedication and Dreams of doing a different Role

The actress of Naagin 6 talks about her journey, future hopes, inspirations, and the best advice she ever got

Aditi Shetty

By: Asjad Nazir

She may only be a few years into her career, but Aditi Shetty is already getting noticed and impressing audiences with her natural acting talent.

After starting her career in 2021 with popular ZEE TV drama series Bhagya Lakshmi, the actress was cast in blockbuster hit Naagin 6 and then landed a role in Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii.

The unstoppable star has made herself one to watch and was happy to talk to Eastern Eye about her connection to acting. She also spoke about her journey, future hopes, inspirations, and the best advice she ever got.

What do you think connects you to acting?

The adrenaline rush that I feel between ‘action’ and ‘cut’. Also, the fulfilment after performing a scene truthfully really connected me to acting.

Which character of yours have you most enjoyed playing?

Kavya from Dharampatni has various shades to her and I am enjoying discovering my own capabilities as an actress with this role.

What has the experience of working on Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii been like?

It’s an amazing opportunity for me. I am getting to do some phenomenal scenes at a very early stage of my career with the best team. I am grateful and know things will only get better for me with this show.

What was it like working on Bhagya Lakshmi?

Bhagya Lakshmi is home for me. I love the show and team. It’s been a learning ground for me, and I have made amazing bonds here.

Do you have a dream role?

Doing a different role every single time is the dream.

Who would you love to work with?

Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. (Laughs) Yes, the list is long.

Could you tell us something that not many people know about you?

That I am resilient, focused and dedicated to making things happen. There is a lot of work that goes behind the scenes. From dealing with rejections or working out at odd hours to shooting all night and getting hardly any sleep. I am unstoppable.

What is the best advice you ever got?

Believe that everything’s working out for you and everything happens for a reason. If something works out for you it’s great but if something doesn’t there is better in store for you.

What inspires you?

The love I get from everyone really inspires me. The fact that I get to do what I absolutely love and enjoy. Not a single day is dull. It’s like a party every day. I love being on set and performing. Staying in touch with my art really rejuvenates me.

What do you love the most about being an actress?

Acting is my passion. It’s been my dream job since I was a kid. Being in front of the camera, and emoting gives me immense pleasure. I love the fact that I am able to entertain audiences with my acting. My family and friends love watching my work and that brings a lot of satisfaction to myself.

