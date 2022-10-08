Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 08, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Adipurush director responds to controversy over Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Islamised’ look as Ravana: ‘It’s got nothing to do with any Khiljis, Nadir Shahs, Genghis Khans, and Babars of the world’

Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, Adipurush is set to release on February 12, 2023.

Saif Ali Khan as Ravana in Adipurush

By: Mohnish Singh

In an exclusive conversation with an Indian news channel, director Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir responded to the ongoing controversy around their forthcoming film Adipurush, which is based on the epic Ramayana.

The film has been facing unprecedented criticism ever since the makers dropped its official teaser on October 2. Right after the teaser dropped on YouTube, a number of people took umbrage of the portrayal of the lead characters, especially Ravana, and the poor CGI.

Reacting to the same, director Om Raut said, “We expected a very positive response, to be honest. It is kind of mixed. There are a lot of people who are saying good things about it. There are some people who are not, and there are some differences in their minds. This has been a journey, I must say.

He continued and said that he approached Manoj Muntashir to write the dialogue for Adipurush because of the love they share for Lord Ram. “Your research and study and knowledge of the literature, of the greatest Indian literature Ramayana, is extremely high, we all know that,” said Raut.

Speaking about the controversy over Saif Ali Khan’s so-called Islamised look as Ravana, Raut said, “He is demonic. He is a person who is the greatest villain of all time. He’s a ten-headed demon and you will have to see the film to actually understand that particular point. The demonic image of today’s generation of today’s time is the one I have tried to translate onto the screen correctly. We are making this film for the next generation. The idea behind this film is to take our great holy script, our Ramayana to the next generation. And not only for the next generation but for the world to see. And in order to make him intimidating, there is a certain visual, a certain image that comes to mind, which we tried to capture through our imagination. But definitely, that has got nothing to do with any Khiljis of the world, Nadir Shahs of the world, Genghis Khans of the world, Babars of the world. Not at all remotely is there a connection between them.”

Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, Adipurush is set to release on February 12, 2023.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Shweta Bachchan talks about getting ‘slapped a lot’ by mom Jaya while she never hit…
Entertainment
Salman Khan drops new stills from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shoot
Entertainment
Om Raut breaks his silence over Adipurush row, says Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan had modern technology:…
Entertainment
Yami Gautam’s LOST is the closing film at the Atlanta Indian Film Festival
Entertainment
More troubles for Adipurush as legal notice issued against the film for ‘Islamisation of Ramayana’
Entertainment
RRR heads to Academy Awards 2023 as SS Rajamouli and team submit the global blockbuster…
Entertainment
Sushmita Sen to essay role of transgender in upcoming biopic Taali
Entertainment
‘Prabhas’ Adipurush poster a copy of our work,’ claims an animation studio accusing…
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan on Hindi films failing at box office: ‘Sometimes it’s disheartening…
Entertainment
Ramayan fame Dipika Chikhlia slams Prabhas’ Adipurush, says ‘I don’t associate Ramayana with…
Entertainment
Ayesha Jhulka on her 90s co-stars romancing actresses in their 20s: ‘You do…
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone recalls how a Hollywood star complimented her English: ‘Did he have…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW