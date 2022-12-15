Adipurush director Om Raut gets mercilessly trolled for praising Avatar 2: ‘Looks like he learned what a movie specifically made to watch in 3D actually means’

Earlier slated to release on January 12, 2023, Adipurush has been postponed to June 16, 2023, as the makers needed time to rework its VFX.

Om Raut (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

James Cameron’s highly-awaited film Avatar: The Way of Water is set to enter theatres on December 16 amid great excitement. An exclusive preview of the film was held recently in Mumbai, which saw the attendance of some of the most prominent names from the industry, including Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, directors Anand L Rai, R Balki, Nitesh & Ashwini Tiwari, Anubhav Sinha and many more.

Adipurush director Om Raut was also among the attendee. After watching the film, he shared his reaction to it in a video that was shared by 20th Century Fox. Heaping praises on the film, Raut said, “I think it’s a phenomenal experience watching this film, especially in IMAX 3D.”

As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens did not waste a single moment and started trolling Om Raut for his reaction to Avatar: The Way of Water. They said that he must learn something from it for his upcoming directorial venture Adipurush.

A comment read, “Seeing Om specifically put emphasis on the word “3D” gave me a laugh. Looks like he learned what a movie specifically made to watch in “3D” actually means.”

Another user stated that Avatar 2 could be the reason why Adipurush is currently being reshot. “The reason why Om started to reshoot Adipurush, the user wrote.

A third user wrote, “Seeing Om Raut saying its visuals are mind-blowing makes me cry.”

For those not in the know, the official teaser of Adipurush received severe backlash from the audience for its cartoonish VFX and poor CGI.

I hope om raut get to watch this masterpiece.then he’s gonna delay adipurush for straight next 4 years until 2027 🤣🤣🤣 #AvatarTheWayOfWater #Avatar2 #Adipursh pic.twitter.com/WHHwSnnTuv — jai ram (@CollageJai) December 14, 2022

I hope om raut get to watch this masterpiece.then he’s gonna delay adipurush for straight next 4 years until 2027 🤣🤣🤣 #AvatarTheWayOfWater #Avatar2 #Adipursh pic.twitter.com/WHHwSnnTuv — jai ram (@CollageJai) December 14, 2022

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Earlier slated to release on January 12, 2023, the film has been postponed to June 16, 2023, as the makers needed time to rework its VFX.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.