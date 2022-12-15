Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 15, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Adipurush director Om Raut gets mercilessly trolled for praising Avatar 2: ‘Looks like he learned what a movie specifically made to watch in 3D actually means’

Earlier slated to release on January 12, 2023, Adipurush has been postponed to June 16, 2023, as the makers needed time to rework its VFX.

Om Raut (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

James Cameron’s highly-awaited film Avatar: The Way of Water is set to enter theatres on December 16 amid great excitement. An exclusive preview of the film was held recently in Mumbai, which saw the attendance of some of the most prominent names from the industry, including Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, directors Anand L Rai, R Balki, Nitesh & Ashwini Tiwari, Anubhav Sinha and many more.

Adipurush director Om Raut was also among the attendee. After watching the film, he shared his reaction to it in a video that was shared by 20th Century Fox. Heaping praises on the film, Raut said, “I think it’s a phenomenal experience watching this film, especially in IMAX 3D.”

As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens did not waste a single moment and started trolling Om Raut for his reaction to Avatar: The Way of Water. They said that he must learn something from it for his upcoming directorial venture Adipurush.

A comment read, “Seeing Om specifically put emphasis on the word “3D” gave me a laugh. Looks like he learned what a movie specifically made to watch in “3D” actually means.”

Another user stated that Avatar 2 could be the reason why Adipurush is currently being reshot. “The reason why Om started to reshoot Adipurush, the user wrote.

A third user wrote, “Seeing Om Raut saying its visuals are mind-blowing makes me cry.”

For those not in the know, the official teaser of Adipurush received severe backlash from the audience for its cartoonish VFX and poor CGI.

 

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Earlier slated to release on January 12, 2023, the film has been postponed to June 16, 2023, as the makers needed time to rework its VFX.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Besharam Rang controversy: Demand to boycott Pathaan grows on Twitter, ‘burn theatres’ says Ayodhya Mahant…
Entertainment
Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vivek Agnihotri spar on Twitter – read thread
Entertainment
HBO Max renews Mindy Kaling’s Sex Lives of College Girls for Season 3
Entertainment
‘I feared anyone passing me might throw acid on me,’ says Kangana Ranaut as she…
Entertainment
I’m not going to answer this question because it’s done and dusted’: Vivek Oberoi on…
Entertainment
Netizens are convinced beats of Pathaan song ‘Besharam Rang’ copied from French song ‘Makeba’
Entertainment
‘Cirkus’ is for audience who loved ‘Golmaal’ films, says Rohit Shetty
Entertainment
Jacqueline Fernandez to fight ‘very aggressively’ against Nora Fatehi’s defamation suit and even…
Entertainment
Netizens troll Ranbir Kapoor as he says ‘he would love to’ work in…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan wishes ‘the coolest, swaggiest, humblest star of stars’ Rajinikanth on…
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan opens up on his traumatised childhood: ‘I had such a bad…
Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says people who need fair-skinned actors also need him now: ‘I…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW