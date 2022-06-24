Adil Rashid set to miss India series for Hajj pilgrimage, says ‘It’s a big thing for my faith and for myself’

“I knew that I needed to do it while I’m young and strong and healthy. This is something that I really committed to myself that I would do.”

FILE PHOTO: Adil Rashid of England fields the ball during the T20 International Series First T20I match between West Indies and England at Kensington Oval on January 22, 2022 in Bridgetown, Barbados. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

ENGLAND spinner Adil Rashid will not be featuring in the white-ball series against India as he is all set to make his way to Mecca for the Hajj pilgrimage.

England will be squaring off against India in a multi-format series, starting from July 1 with the Test match. It will be followed by the limited over matches from July 7 to 17.

Rashid will also be missing out on the later stages of Yorkshire’s T20 Blast campaign and has been granted leave by the ECB and Yorkshire.

“I’ve been wanting to do it for a little while but I’ve found it pretty difficult with the timings. This year, I felt as though it was something that I had to do, and something I wanted to do as well,” said Rashid as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

“I spoke to the ECB and to Yorkshire about it and they were very understanding and encouraging, like: ‘yep, you do what you’ve got to do and then come back when you can’. Me and the missus are going and I’ll be there for a couple of weeks,” he added.

All adult Muslims are expected to undertake the pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime if they are physically capable and have the financial means to do so.

“It’s a massive moment: each faith has got their own different thing but for Islam and being a Muslim, this is one of the biggest ones. It’s a big thing for my faith and for myself. I knew that I needed to do it while I’m young and strong and healthy. This is something that I really committed to myself that I would do,” said Rashid.

The leg-spinner will be flying to the Middle East on Saturday (25) and is expected to return in mid-July, ahead of England’s white-ball series against South Africa.

(ANI)