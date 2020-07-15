Adhyayan Summan denies the reports of being a part of Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss is surely one of the most loved reality shows. Bigg Boss season 13 was a huge success and now, the makers are all set to be back with season 14 of the show.

According to a report in a tabloid, the show will kickstart in September and Salman Khan will return as the show’s host. A source told the tabloid, “Yes, Salman is on board and the show kicks off in two months. We have started talking to prospective participants, among them are popular television actors, Vivian Dsena and Nia Sharma, and Shekhar Suman’s actor-son Adhyayan, and are hopeful they will come on board.”

However, Adhyayan Summan took to Twitter to deny the reports of being a part of the show. He tweeted, “False news of me being a part of big boss ! Thanks but no thanks ! Disrespectful to say the least ! #BigBoss @ColorsTV please clarify this! Regards.”

False news of me being a part of big boss ! Thanks but no thanks ! Disrespectful to say the least ! #BigBoss @ColorsTV please clarify this! Regards — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) July 15, 2020



When one of the fans of the actor tweeted and said that he should not participate in the show, the actor replied, “Even if it was the end of the world I Would never go there don’t worry ! That’s not my career goal.”

Even if it was the end of the world I Would never go there don’t worry ! That’s not my career goal — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) July 15, 2020

Well, apart from garnering TRPs, Bigg Boss is a show that’s known for a lot of controversies. From fights to love affairs, contestants in the house go through a lot of things.

Television actor Sidharth Shukla had won Bigg Boss season 13. However, a lot of people on social media felt that Asim Riaz should have won the show. The season 13 was known for Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill’s romance, Sidharth and Asim’s fight, Sidharth and Rashami Desai’s arguments, and a lot more.