Actor Vijay on Shah Rukh Khan’s influence: ‘His words shaped the way I think’

During a 45-minute interaction with a national media outlet in Chennai

Actor Vijay

Vijay said his admiration for Khan goes beyond cinema

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJan 31, 2026
Highlights

  • Vijay names Shah Rukh Khan as a key personal and professional influence
  • Says he admires SRK’s outlook and the way he communicates beyond cinema
  • Briefly addresses Jana Nayagan delay while reflecting on life after films

‘I look up to him’

Thalapathy Vijay has spoken candidly about the influence Shah Rukh Khan has had on his life, describing the Bollywood star as a role model whose words and worldview left a lasting impact on him.

During a 45-minute interaction with a national media outlet in Chennai, held alongside a major political and media event, Vijay reflected on his journey away from films and towards public life. Amid discussions on politics and people’s issues, he paused to speak about those who inspired him — placing Shah Rukh Khan at the forefront.

Why Shah Rukh Khan matters to Vijay

Vijay said his admiration for Khan goes beyond cinema. He pointed to the Hindi film star’s ability to articulate ideas and connect with people, describing his words as a guiding influence.

The two actors share a long-standing rapport, and their interaction in Chennai during the shooting of Jawan had earlier gone viral, offering a rare glimpse into their off-screen bond.

Lessons beyond the screen

According to Vijay, Khan’s influence lies in how he carries himself in public life and addresses audiences, traits Vijay appears to value as he navigates his own political path. While he did not dwell at length on the topic, his remarks stood out in an interview otherwise focused on political transition.

A brief word on Jana Nayagan

Vijay also addressed the delay surrounding Jana Nayagan, saying his entry into politics had an unavoidable impact on the film’s progress. He expressed regret over the difficulties faced by the producer, while reiterating that he had anticipated challenges after stepping away from cinema.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Menon and Prakash Raj, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

