‘Acting means everything to me’

Popular actor Ranndeep R Rai talks about his journey, inspirations and dream role

Ranndeep R Rai

By: ASJAD NAZIR

RANNDEEP R RAI starred in more than 100 commercials before pursuing a career in acting with noteworthy performances in drama serials like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Balika Vadhu 2.

He also acted in the films Pranaam and Saroj Ka Rishta, along with a host of popular music

videos. The dashing small-screen star recently made an impactful cameo on super hit drama serial Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet and reunited with his Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai co-star Ashi Singh, who plays the title role.

Eastern Eye caught up with the actor to discuss his journey so far, inspirations, his acting hero, future hopes, and how he gets nervous when starting conversations with new people.

Your journey as an actor started with commercials. How do you reflect on it?

I’m quite enjoying my journey. Nine years went by, and I didn’t realise it. Because I still feel that I’m a beginner and still learning. I think even after 10 years if I have to answer the same question, I will still say that my journey was beautiful and I’m enjoying every moment and growing.

Which of your characters is closest to your heart?

For the next five to 10 years, I will say the character of Sameer (from Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai) will always be close to my heart because that character has given me so much that I cannot express in words. Actor banne ki chah di hai (it gave me the desire to be an actor), which I will never forget. That is why it is going to be always close.

What role challenged you the most?

Recently I played an intriguing grey character in Meet. I played a lawyer there. It was quite challenging for me to play.

Tell us a little more about the character?

It wasn’t negative, but it was a grey character. There was a reason for him to be negative. The audience must have thought that it is a negative character. But it was a grey character where after reality, he helps Meet win the case and exits with a happy ending.

What was it like reuniting with your Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai leading lady Ashi Singh in Meet?

After three years we met. We shot and with the same producers, same team, and same co-actor. So, it was really nice. I really enjoyed working with them and there were a lot of moments from Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai that I recalled. I felt for some time that we were shooting for Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, but then again reality hit me that we are shooting for Meet. I really enjoyed working with the same team.

What is the acting master plan going forward?

There’s no such plan as such. I really want to experiment when it comes to my craft, and characters. I really want to explore new things, and new content. Whatever comes my way, I would really love to be a part of it.

Tell us about your dream role?

My dream role would be Prem from Maine Pyar Kiya. I would really love to be a part of the sequel of Maine Pyar Kiya similar to how the sequel of Ishq Vishq is coming. I would love to take Prem’s role if in case there will be a sequel to Maine Pyar Kiya. I’ll be satisfied.

What do you enjoy watching, from an audience point of view?

I really love watching action, suspense, and thrillers. So, I randomly put these categories and watch it with full concentration.

Who is your acting hero?

I think when it comes to actors and their personality with whom I get inspired, it is Salman Khan. And the acting heroes, I think no one can beat are Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

What is the best advice you ever got?

Never give up. Few people have told me that it’s not easy to be an actor and to sustain because every day there are freshers coming into this industry and there are so many platforms. So, it becomes quite difficult at times. And this is the best advice I have got from people. If you don’t get work, for the time being, work on yourself, and your craft.

Tell us something about you that not many people know?

I am a very shy person. I take a lot of time to open up, and it is difficult to make new friends and start a conversation. It also depends on whether I’m with my friends and family, where I’m quite extroverted. But when I’m with new people, I’m a bit shy, conscious and a little nervous, and don’t know how to start a conversation. But I’m quite cool, genuine, and an open book.

What does acting mean to you?

Acting means everything to me. It is something which I started as a passion and got me fame and a name. But now I have given nine years to acting and the craft is my sole focus. There’s nothing I have, but my acting. This is my business, income, and everything else. I will keep working as an actor. There’s no plan B.

What inspires you?

There are so many things. I take inspiration from every small thing. I think when I’m feeling low, tired, and not in the mood, I always open YouTube and watch videos of a lot of actors and get inspired. For example, Amitabh Bachchan, who is the biggest inspiration. When in life I feel low and not in the mood, I watch his videos and realise that we have just started.