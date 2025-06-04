Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Vegan couple's toddler starved to death as officials feared racism accusations

The judge ruled that they had each played a role in his death

Systemic Failures in the Starvation Death of 3-Year-Old Abiyah

The child’s parents, Tai Yasharahyalah, 42, and Naiyahmi Yasharahyalah, 43, were found guilty of multiple offences

Telegraph
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 04, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

A three-year-old boy who died of malnutrition in Birmingham was failed by authorities reluctant to intervene due to fears of being perceived as racist, according to a newly published safeguarding review.

Child suffered severe malnutrition and died of a respiratory infection

Abiyah Yasharahyalah died in 2020 from a respiratory illness, which was significantly worsened by prolonged malnutrition. A post-mortem examination revealed that he had rickets, anaemia and stunted growth. His diet, based on strict vegan restrictions imposed by his parents, contributed to his weakened state and eventual death.

The child’s parents, Tai Yasharahyalah, 42, and Naiyahmi Yasharahyalah, 43, were found guilty of multiple offences, including child neglect, causing or allowing the death of a child, and perverting the course of justice. They were sentenced in December 2023 to 24 years and six months, and 19 years and six months in prison, respectively.

Unconventional beliefs and isolation from society

Tai, a medical genetics graduate who also went by the name Tai-Zamarai, and Naiyahmi, a former shop worker, developed an unusual belief system that included elements of Igbo culture. The couple rejected mainstream society and lived in unconventional settings, including a shipping container and a caravan in Somerset.

During their trial at Coventry Crown Court, it was revealed that the pair had created their own legal structure, referred to by Tai as “slick law”. They also kept their son away from state institutions such as the NHS and education services.

Following their eviction from a property in Handsworth, Birmingham, in March 2022, authorities discovered Abiyah’s body buried on the premises. The parents had concealed his death for nearly two years.

Limited professional contact and missed opportunities

A serious case review by the Birmingham Safeguarding Children Partnership (BSCP), published on 5 June 2025, concluded that Abiyah was only in limited contact with professionals throughout his life. He was seen by a health visitor shortly after his birth in April 2016 and once more the following month.

Systemic Failures in the Starvation Death of 3-Year-Old AbiyahThe parents were sentenced in December 2023Telegraph

Although there were some interactions with social services in London in 2018 and a few visits to a children’s centre in Birmingham, the report noted that there was a “very limited insight” into his health, development or overall welfare.

A police visit to the family's Handsworth residence in 2018 did not lead to further action, and Abiyah’s presence was scarcely documented in official records. Health visitors also did not follow up after missed appointments, including at the one-year and two-year milestones, nor did they question the parents’ decision to avoid immunisations and mainstream healthcare.

Cultural sensitivities cited in failure to act

The review said that professionals working with the family demonstrated a reluctance to challenge the parents’ cultural and lifestyle choices. This hesitation was, in part, due to fears of appearing racist or discriminatory.

The report author, Kevin Ball, wrote that child safeguarding should always remain paramount and not be compromised by fear of cultural insensitivity. “If any family engages in cultural practices which are harmful to children, this must not be overlooked,” he stated.

The review added that “there was no exploration or curiosity” into the impact of the parents’ beliefs on Abiyah’s welfare, and that parental behaviour frequently “distracted or diverted” professionals’ focus from the child's safety.

Mother admits regret during review process

Naiyahmi Yasharahyalah agreed to participate in the review and stated that she had believed she was acting in her son’s best interests at the time. She acknowledged, however, that she regretted not doing more research into nutrition and medical care. “It’s hard to accept that my approach did not lead to the best outcomes for my child,” she said.

Recommendations and responses

The report recommended revisiting workforce guidance to ensure professionals are equipped to assess and intervene when children become “hidden from professional sight”, especially in families living off-grid or with alternative lifestyles. It also calls for greater emphasis on understanding how a parent’s beliefs may affect a child’s development and well-being.

Annie Hudson, chair of the national Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel, said the case raised “very serious questions” about the local and national child protection systems. “It is important to respect parents’ faith and beliefs. However… professionals must always be mindful of whether their views about parents… is inhibiting their capacity to be questioning and act,” she said.

James Thomas and Sue Harrison, co-chairs of the BSCP, emphasised the difficulty of protecting children who are not in regular contact with professionals. They stated that addressing the risk to children “out of sight” had become one of the Partnership’s top strategic priorities.

Discovery and conviction

Abiyah’s parents were arrested in Somerset on 9 December 2022. His body was discovered five days later. At trial, the court heard that the couple had deliberately avoided seeking medical help for their child despite obvious signs of deteriorating health.

The judge ruled that they had each played a role in his death, which could have been prevented with timely intervention.

anaemiachild neglectfaith and beliefshidden from sightisolation from societylimited professional contactmalnutritionracism accusationsrespiratory infectionricketsunconventional beliefsboy starved to death by vegan parents

Related News

deltarune chapter 3 & 4 released
Business

Toby Fox issues spoiler warning ahead of Deltarune chapters 3 and 4 release

10 celebs who moved from LA to London
Entertainment

10 celebs who moved from LA to London and why the UK is becoming the new fame capital

cricket representational
Cricket

Pakistan avoid India, to play Women's World Cup games in Sri Lanka

Akhil Akkineni & Zainab Ravdjee Set for Grand Hyderabad Wedding
Entertainment

Akhil Akkineni to marry Zainab Ravdjee in grand Hyderabad wedding with political leaders invited by Nagarjuna

More For You

Bhim Kohli

Bhim Kohli, 80, died in September 2024 after being punched and kicked by a 14-year-old boy in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, while a 12-year-old girl filmed the attack.

Facebook

Police were told of earlier racist attack before Bhim Kohli killing

AN ELDERLY man who was racially abused and fatally attacked in Leicestershire had previously reported witnessing a racist assault in the same area, the BBC has found.

Bhim Kohli, 80, died in September 2024 after being punched and kicked by a 14-year-old boy in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, while a 12-year-old girl filmed the attack. The two, now aged 15 and 13, were convicted of manslaughter and are due to be sentenced on Thursday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Defence review warns UK facing ‘new era of threat’

Sir Keir Starmer

Defence review warns UK facing ‘new era of threat’

BRITAIN announced on Monday (2) it would build 12 new attack submarines as it launched a major defence review to move the country to “war-fighting readiness” in the face of “Russian aggression” and the changing nature of conflict.

The prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, warned that “the threat we now face is more serious, more immediate and more unpredictable than at any time since the Cold War,” as he launched the review in Glasgow, Scotland.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel Reeves

Reeves is expected to make the announcement in a speech in Manchester, outlining the first commitments from her June 11 Spending Review.

Getty Images

Reeves confirms £15.6bn for transport projects outside London

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will on Wednesday confirm £15.6 billion in funding for transport projects in cities outside London. These areas have faced years of under-investment and delayed infrastructure plans.

Reeves is expected to make the announcement in a speech in Manchester, outlining the first commitments from her June Spending Review, which sets budgets for government departments for the remainder of the parliamentary term, according to the finance ministry.

Keep ReadingShow less
New Covid variant NB.1.8.1

This variant has raised concern due to its increased transmissibility.

iStock

New Covid variant NB.1.8.1 confirmed in UK as global cases rise

A new strain of Covid-19, named NB.1.8.1, has been identified in the UK and several other countries, more than five years after the initial outbreak of the virus. While the variant does not appear to cause more severe illness, it has raised concern due to its increased transmissibility.

Where has NB.1.8.1 been detected?

The variant NB.1.8.1 has been confirmed in parts of the UK, including Northern Ireland and Wales. Globally, cases have also been reported in the United States, Australia, Thailand, and across China and Hong Kong, where it is currently the dominant strain.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sir Richard Knighton

Sir Richard has served as Chief of the Air Staff since June 2023.

@RoyalAirForce

RAF head Sir Richard Knighton likely to be named Chief of Defence Staff

SIR RICHARD KNIGHTON is expected to become the UK's next Chief of the Defence Staff, replacing Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, who has held the post since November 2021, according to a BBC report.

An official announcement is expected soon, pending completion of the Royal approval process. Sir Richard has served as Chief of the Air Staff since June 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc