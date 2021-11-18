Website Logo
Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas to premiere on Zee5 on December 3

Bob Biswas poster (Photo from Abhishek Bachchan’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

A few days ago, there were reports that Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas will get a direct-to-digital release on Zee5. Now, finally, the makers have announced that the movie will premiere on the streaming platform on 3rd December 2021.

Bachchan took to Twitter to share a motion poster and reveal that the film’s trailer will be out on 19th November 2021. He tweeted, “एक मिनट … Watch #BobBiswas trailer tomorrow at 12 PM. @IChitrangda #SamaraTijori @ghosh09 @gaurikhan @sujoy_g @_GauravVerma @RedChilliesEnt #Boundscript @ZEE5India.”

Bob Biswas is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and it is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Sujoy Ghosh. The movie also stars Chitrangada Singh in the lead role.

The film is a spin off of Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani. In the Vidya Balan starrer there was a character named Bob Biswas who was a contract killer and worked undercover as a life insurance agent. Saswata Chatterjee played the role of Biswas in Kahaani, but for the spin off the makers decided to rope in Bachchan.

While Chatterjee’s performance was one of the highlights of Kahaani, we are surely looking forward to Bachchan’s act in Bob Biswas.

Bob Biswas will be Bachchan’s second film to get a direct-to-digital release. Earlier this year, his film The Big Bull was released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

