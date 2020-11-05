Abhishek Bachchan to play a corrupt politician in Maddock Films’ Dasvi?

By: Mohnish Singh







Abhishek Bachchan, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Ludo, has some exciting projects in his pocket right now. And if reports are to be believed, he recently added one more film to his resume.

According to reports, Junior Bachchan has signed Maddock Films’ next production venture, apparently titled Dasvi. The film already stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur as female leads. Now, the news is coming in that the Guru (2007) actor will be seen playing a corrupt politician in the upcoming film.

Spilling some more beans, a source in the know informs an Indian publication, “The film is about a corrupt and illiterate Chief Minister who is jailed and who attempts to pass the SSC examinations from jail, not because he wants to get educated but because he wants to shirk the labour that prisoners have to do. What happens to the character after gaining literacy forms the crux of the story.”







Bachchan has previously played a politician in the award-winning film Paa (2009), which also had Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan in starring roles. However, his character in Dasvi is going to be starkly different from what he played in the R. Balki directorial. The project will be directed by Tushar Jalota.

Talking about Junior Bachchan’s upcoming line-up of films, he is presently looking forward to the release of Ludo. Directed by renowned filmmaker Anurag Basu, Ludo is an anthology film, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra in key characters. It is set to premiere on 12th November on Netflix, forgoing theatrical release.

After Ludo, Bachchan will be seen in The Big Bull, produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pathak. It will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar soon. The actor is also doing Red Chillies Entertainment’s Bob Biswas, a spin-off to Kahaani (2012).











