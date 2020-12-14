Abhishek Bachchan hopeful to be cast opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan again

By: Mohnish Singh







Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have always managed to win audiences’ hearts with their crackling chemistry in films, irrespective of the box-office fate of those projects. The real-life couple has starred together in 8 movies so far and audiences have always loved them, which is why they want to see them together again on the silver screen.

Last seen in Anurag Basu’s Netflix release Ludo (2020), Abhishek Bachchan is also looking forward to his 9th film with his beautiful wife. The two were set to join forces for Anurag Kashyap’s production Gulab Jamun. But something went wrong with the project, which led to it being shelved months before hitting the shooting floor.

Talking about the same, Junior Bachchan tells a publication, “I do not know what is happening with that project. I had a wonderful time working with Anurag Kashyap in Manmarziyaan (2018). I am really proud of that film. I am looking forward to working with him again.”







When asked about reteaming with his wife, he says, “It is always a pleasure working with her. She is my favourite co-star and she inspires me to do my best whenever we work together. We have done some really rewarding work together. I am sure we will be cast together again really soon.”

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who married each other in 2007 after years of courtship, were last seen together in Mani Ratnam’s 2010 film Raavan. Talks about their onscreen reunion have always made it to headlines, but nothing concrete has transpired so far. We hope the duo signs their next project soon.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.











