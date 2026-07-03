Aberdeen Airport braces for 14 days of security strikes during summer getaway

Security staff at Aberdeen Airport will stage 14 days of strike action between July 6 and August 1 in a dispute over pay.

Unite says the walkout could lead to significant delays as most of the airport's baggage screening team will take part.

Aberdeen Airport says contingency plans are in place and expects no major impact but has urged both sides to continue talks.

Holidaymakers using Aberdeen Airport this summer are being warned to prepare for possible delays after security staff announced 14 days of strike action over a pay dispute. The industrial action is expected to affect baggage screening during one of the busiest travel periods of the year, shortly after schools in Aberdeen broke up for the summer holidays on July 2.

Members of the Unite union employed by security contractor ICTS HBS Security will walk out on alternating days between July 6 and August 1 after unanimously rejecting what the union described as an unacceptable pay offer. Talks through the conciliation service Acas failed to produce an agreement, paving the way for the strikes.

According to Unite, the workers taking industrial action make up the majority of Aberdeen Airport's baggage screening team, raising the prospect of longer queues and delays for passengers travelling on strike days.

The planned walkouts are scheduled for July 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28 and 30, followed by a final strike on August 1.

Passengers travelling during this period have been advised to arrive at the airport earlier than usual and check with their airlines for the latest travel updates if disruption develops.

Aberdeen Airport said it has been working with ICTS to minimise disruption and insisted robust contingency measures are in place. A spokesperson reportedly said no significant impact is currently expected but urged both parties to continue working towards a resolution.

Pay dispute remains unresolved

Unite maintains that the dispute centres on ICTS's refusal to improve its pay offer. The union said the company remains financially strong, pointing to reported profits of £7.6 million in 2025, up from £4.4 million the previous year.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham reportedly said ICTS is a profitable company that can afford to offer workers a better pay rise, adding that it had chosen to put profits before people, as quoted in a news report.

Unite industrial officer Paula Buchan reportedly said the company was risking major disruption rather than reaching an agreement with workers. She added that ICTS still had time to return to negotiations with an improved offer, warning that failure to do so could result in significant delays at the airport, as quoted in a news report.

The latest dispute comes despite Unite reaching settlements in two recent pay negotiations involving ICTS central search staff and employees of Aberdeen Airport Limited. With no agreement yet in place, travellers passing through Aberdeen Airport over the coming weeks are being advised to keep a close eye on airline updates as the dispute continues.