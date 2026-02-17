Skip to content
Aaradhya Sunder’s return to Art Capital Paris highlights a young artist’s steady global rise

Her participation in Paris is supported by Galerie Linda Farrell, placing her work within a professional gallery

Aaradhya's master art collections

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Feb 17, 2026
Highlights

  • 12-year-old Singapore-based artist selected again for the Salon des Artistes Français
  • New graphite self-portrait signals shift from environmental themes to introspection
  • Participation comes within a professional gallery framework in Paris

A rare return to a historic platform

Singapore-based artist Aaradhya Sunder, 12, has been chosen for the second consecutive year to exhibit at Art Capital Paris, hosted within the Salon des Artistes Français, one of Europe’s longest-running art institutions founded in the 17th century.

Her selection follows her 2025 presentation of The Eye of Tomorrow at the Grand Palais Éphémère, where the work was assessed through the same jury process applied to established artists. The painting received a formal written evaluation from Alain Bazard, who noted its compositional structure and symbolic reading of nature’s future.

A shift towards introspection

For the 2026 edition, Aaradhya presents a graphite self-portrait titled The Girl Who Paints Her Soul. The piece moves away from environmental commentary towards questions of identity and emotional depth, reflecting a more introspective direction in her practice.

Her participation in Paris is supported by Galerie Linda Farrell, placing her work within a professional gallery context rather than a youth showcase.

Training shaped across continents

Born to Indian-origin parents and raised in Singapore, Aaradhya balances school with structured artistic training. She studies at Little Artists, her primary art school, alongside study pathways linked to the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts. Her development has been guided by long-term mentorship emphasising technical discipline and visual literacy.

Her work has also appeared at the National Gallery Singapore Children’s Biennale (2025–26) and in an international juried exhibition in Beijing.

Recognition beyond the studio

Aaradhya’s participation at Art Capital Paris was acknowledged in official communications by Narendra Modi, highlighting the presence of young Indian-origin talent on a major European cultural stage.

For the South Asian diaspora, her return to the Salon reflects not only early recognition but continued institutional assessment, pointing to a trajectory built on sustained practice and global exposure.

