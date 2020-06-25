Aamir Khan’s Vikram Vedha remake faces delay due to Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan had planned to work on the official remake of superhit Tamil film Vikram Vedha (2017) right after wrapping up his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. But all his plans have gone for a toss due to the Coronavirus pandemic as he will be forced to delay work on the remake because the global health crisis has caused an inordinate delay in the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha.

After a complete halt of three months, filmmakers are returning to sets to resume production. But there is no denying the fact that the pandemic has torn apart the movie calendar of one of the largest moviemaking industries in the world.

A major portion of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is yet to be filmed. The actor has reportedly informed Neeraj Pandey, who is bankrolling the Vikram Vedha remake, that he will start working on the project only after the release of Laal Singh Chaddha.

“Almost 40 per cent of Laal Singh Chaddha remains to be shot. Aamir is certain that he will not return to the set until the situation improves. He does not want to risk the safety of the cast and crew at any cost. In all likelihood, he will resume shooting only after October and is eyeing a Christmas 2021 release for the film. He has informed Neeraj Pandey, who is producing Vikram Vedha, that he will begin work on the thriller only after the release of Laal Singh Chadha,” a source in the know informs a publication.

Aside from Mr Perfectionist, the Vikram Vedha remake also features Saif Ali Khan in a significant role.

