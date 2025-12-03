Skip to content
Aamir Khan backs Vir Das in new spy spoof ‘Happy Patel’, reveals playful first look

The announcement arrives with a humorous video starring Khan and Das

aamir khan

The project follows Khan’s recent film Sitaare Zameen Par, a remake of the Spanish title Champions

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranDec 03, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye.
Highlights

  • Aamir Khan Productions unveils Happy Patel – Khatarnak Jasoos, starring and co-directed by Vir Das.
  • A light-hearted promo features Khan spoofing himself as a frustrated producer.
  • The film releases in cinemas on 16 January 2026.

Aamir Khan announces new comic spy caper

Aamir Khan Productions confirms its next project, a spy comedy led by Vir Das. Titled Happy Patel – Khatarnak Jasoos, the film is set for a theatrical release on 16 January 2026. Das directs the film with Kavi Shastri.

A promo that pokes fun at the industry

The announcement arrives with a humorous video starring Khan and Das. Khan plays an irritable producer dissatisfied with the film’s preview, demanding action, romance and even an item song. Das defends his approach, but tensions rise when he mentions that Khan’s 2022 release Laal Singh Chaddha was also a “flop”.
The focus group in the clip, however, walks out praising the film, turning the exchange into a playful gag.

Vir Das returns to Aamir Khan Productions

Das, known internationally for his stand-up work, has previously appeared in Hindi films including Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone and Badmaash Company. He co-created and starred in the Netflix series Hasmukh and made his US television debut in the spy-themed Whiskey Cavalier.
Happy Patel marks his second collaboration with Khan’s banner, following Delhi Belly.

A change of tone for Aamir Khan Productions

The project follows Khan’s recent film Sitaare Zameen Par, a remake of the Spanish title Champions. The sports drama earned around ₹266 crore worldwide before moving to a pay-per-view digital model.

Recent recognition for Aamir Khan

Khan was recently honoured with the first RK Laxman Award for Excellence, presented by the legendary cartoonist’s family. The ceremony at the MCA Cricket Stadium in Pune celebrated his artistic influence and cultural contribution, with Boman Irani presenting the award.

vir dasbollywoodaamir khanhappy patel

