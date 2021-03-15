Trending Now

Aamir Khan quits social media


Aamir Khan (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)
Aamir Khan (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal



Aamir Khan celebrated his 56th birthday yesterday. The actor took to social media to thank his fans for the wishes, but he also shocked everyone by announcing that he has decided to quit social media.

He posted a note on Twitter that read, “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here’s the official handle! @akppl_official. Lots of love, always, a.”

Well, we are sure this is not a return gift that Aamir’s fans expected from him.

Talking about his movies, the actor will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is slated to release on Christmas this year.



While there have been multiple reports of Aamir’s next after Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor has not yet made any official announcement about it. Meanwhile, he will be seen in a song in the upcoming movie Koi Jaane Na which will hit the big screens on 2nd April 2021.













Most Popular

AstraZeneca to seek US authorization for Covid-19 vaccine this month: report

Gauahar Khan booked for violating Covid-19 rules, goes for a shoot after being tested positive

Regular booster vaccines are the future in battle with Covid-19 virus, says UK genome expert

Pooja Gor shares how she prepped to play a mother on Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2

Rana Daggubati denies sharing screen space with Venkatesh in Drushyam 2



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×