Aamir Khan and Vijay Sethupathi fall out?

Fans’ joy knew no bounds when the news emerged that Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan and Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi had joined forces for Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official remake of cult Hollywood film Forrest Gump (1994). Sethupathi, who is a force to reckon with in Tamil cinema, was set to make his Bollywood debut with the film. Even Khan was glad to have him on board for his ambitious project.

However, things seem to have changed now as rumours are doing the rounds in the tinsel town that Aamir Khan and Vijay Sethupathi are not on talking terms anymore. So, what went wrong between the two supremely talented actors?

According to reports, Khan was not happy when he found that the Super Deluxe (2019) actor had not been keeping his physique in check and instead put on more weight than required for his character in the big-ticket film.







On the other hand, Khan was in talks to headline the Hindi remake of Sethupathi’s award-winning Tamil film Vikram Vedha (2017) remake, but when he came to know that he would be reprising the role which Sethupathi played in the original, he was not too pleased and opted out of the project, surprising one and all.

“Everyone was shocked to see Aamir leave the film in a jiffy. While he did not give a reason for his sudden exit, there is a talk in the market that he left the film since he did not want to portray the character of Vijay Sethupathi, after things going a little sour with him on Laal Singh Chaddha. He has ample offers in his kitty, and will do something original now,” a source in the know informs an entertainment portal.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha reunites Aamir Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan after Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012). The much-anticipated film enters theatres on Christmas 2021.







