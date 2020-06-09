Aalisha Panwar heartbroken as Meri Gudiya set to end abruptly

The entertainment industry in India is going through a really rough phase. Though the Maharashtra government has given permission to resume shooting after more than a two-month-long strict lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, there are a couple of shows which might not return post-lockdown.

Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, Naagin 4, and Nazar 2 are some of the shows which will not be hitting the small screen post-lockdown. The news is coming in that yet another show Meri Gudiya, which airs on Star Bharat, has also joined the growing list of shows getting axed due to the pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aalisha Panwar (@aalishapanwar157) on Dec 30, 2019 at 12:14pm PST

Actress Aalisha Panwar, who plays the female lead on Meri Gudiya, confirms the development. The actress says that she is heartbroken as her show is set to bid adieu to the audience. She asserted that the entire team was gearing to shoot for the show post the lockdown. However, the makers have now decided to pull the plug on Meri Gudiya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aalisha Panwar (@aalishapanwar157) on Nov 25, 2019 at 11:02am PST

“It was disheartening but then, whatever happens, happens for a good reason and I’ll always cherish my memories of working with this team. It was wonderful and a different experience to work for the entire team, as I got an opportunity to be part of a show that belonged to the fantasy-supernatural genre. The sad thing is when we were shooting the last day before the lockdown was announced we did not even know it was our last day on the set. But the good thing is we got a chance to celebrate 50 episodes together. I will miss my time on the sets of Meri Gudiya,” Aalisha told a leading publication.