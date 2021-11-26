83: Ranveer Singh unveils the teaser of the much-awaited sports drama; trailer to come out on November 30

Ranveer Singh (Photo credit: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ranveer Singh on Friday unveiled the teaser of his much-awaited film 83. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kabir Khan, the upcoming film chronicles the Indian cricket team’s unprecedented win against West Indies in the 1983 World Cup tournament held in England.

After wrapping up the film last year, the team has been waiting for the release for almost 20 months now. For the uninitiated, 83 was originally slated to enter cinemas on April 10, 2020. However, the makers had to put its release on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown in India and most parts of the world.

While some media outlets suggested that the film’s trailer will be out on December 1, Singh has announced that it is coming a day early, on November 30.

The brilliantly cut teaser, from 25th June 1983 in Lord’s London, gives a glimpse into the World Cup match, as Singh heads to catch a ball and grab that wicket. In the background, there are incessant chants of “India Zindabaad”.

“The greatest Story. The greatest Glory. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Teaser out now. Trailer out on 30th November,” the teaser mentions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh, who was most recently seen in a special cameo in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi (2021), plays legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the film. Joining him on the ensemble cast are Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film also has Deepika Padukone in a special role. She plays Romi Dev, Kapil Dev’s wife.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films, and Kabir Khan Films Production, 83 is slated to release on 24th December, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.