Website Logo
  • Friday, November 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 467,468
Total Cases 34,555,431
Today's Fatalities 488
Today's Cases 10,549
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 467,468
Total Cases 34,555,431
Today's Fatalities 488
Today's Cases 10,549

Entertainment

83: Ranveer Singh unveils the teaser of the much-awaited sports drama; trailer to come out on November 30

Ranveer Singh (Photo credit: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ranveer Singh on Friday unveiled the teaser of his much-awaited film 83. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kabir Khan, the upcoming film chronicles the Indian cricket team’s unprecedented win against West Indies in the 1983 World Cup tournament held in England.

After wrapping up the film last year, the team has been waiting for the release for almost 20 months now. For the uninitiated, 83 was originally slated to enter cinemas on April 10, 2020. However, the makers had to put its release on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown in India and most parts of the world.

While some media outlets suggested that the film’s trailer will be out on December 1, Singh has announced that it is coming a day early, on November 30.

The brilliantly cut teaser, from 25th June 1983 in Lord’s London, gives a glimpse into the World Cup match, as Singh heads to catch a ball and grab that wicket. In the background, there are incessant chants of “India Zindabaad”.

“The greatest Story. The greatest Glory. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Teaser out now. Trailer out on 30th November,” the teaser mentions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh, who was most recently seen in a special cameo in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi (2021), plays legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the film. Joining him on the ensemble cast are Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film also has Deepika Padukone in a special role. She plays Romi Dev, Kapil Dev’s wife.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films, and Kabir Khan Films Production, 83 is slated to release on 24th December, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra to debut in theatres on September 9, 2022
Entertainment
Ram Charan to collaborate with KGF director Prashanth Neel
Entertainment
Abhishek Bachchan: One of the very few regrets that I have is that when I…
Entertainment
26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Bollywood pays tribute to martyrs and victims
Entertainment
Huma Qureshi’s political drama Maharani greenlit for second season
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan begins filming second schedule of Shehzada around Jama Masjid in Delhi
Entertainment
Trailer of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey amasses over 18 million views in a day;…
Entertainment
Mahima Makwana: Challenging years on TV helped me be confident in Antim
Entertainment
Kapil Sharma debuts on India’s first voice-based social media platform Hoote, developed by…
Entertainment
Director Vishal Furia reveals why Nushrratt Bharuccha was the perfect choice for Chhorii
Entertainment
Chitrangada Singh on working with Abhishek Bachchan in Bob Biswas
Entertainment
Aarya 2 trailer: This Sushmita Sen starrer looks like an edge of the…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra to debut in theatres…
83: Ranveer Singh unveils the teaser of the much-awaited sports…
Ram Charan to collaborate with KGF director Prashanth Neel
Abhishek Bachchan: One of the very few regrets that I…
26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Bollywood pays tribute to martyrs and…
Insure your valuables, says jewellery specialist
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE