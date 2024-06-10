  • Monday, June 10, 2024
7 Pakistan soldiers killed; Sharif vows to ‘eliminate terrorism’

The incident occurred when the convoy of Pakistan security personnel heading towards Kachi Qamar came under attack by the terrorists

Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif

By: Shajil Kumar

PAKISTAN Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday pledged to “relentlessly eliminate terrorism” from the country after seven soldiers, including a Captain, were killed in a terrorist attack in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province a day earlier.

The incident occurred when the convoy of security personnel heading towards Kachi Qamar, Sarband Post of the Lakki Marwat district, came under attack by the terrorists.

The terrorists blasted an improvised explosive device (IED) initially and later opened fire on the convoy.

“Deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Pak Army personnel, including a Captain in a targeted attack in Lakki Marwat District,” Sharif said in a post on X.

“The sacrifices of our brave soldiers and citizens is a debt on us that we must repay by relentlessly eliminating terrorism from our nation,” he said, condoling the deaths.

According to the security officials, Lakki Marwat is a hotbed of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists.

Pakistan has been facing a resurgent TTP, which allegedly has a strong presence in Afghanistan and uses its territory to hide and train and also launch cross-border attacks.

Islamabad has been pushing Kabul to take action, but the terror attacks continue. (PTI)

