5 years of Tanu Weds Manu Returns: Dialogues from the film that we will never forget

In 2011, Aanand L Rai directed a film titled Tanu Weds Manu which starred Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan in the lead roles. After four years, in 2015, the makers came up with a sequel to the film titled Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The movie went on to become a blockbuster at the box office and Kangana won a National Award for her performance in it.

Celebrating #5YearsOfTanuWedsManuReturns, a film which immortalised two of the strongest female characters of Indian Cinema, Tanu & Datto.

From breaking box office records to winning her 3rd #NationalAward for #TWMR #KanganaRanaut stamped her position as the Queen of Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/4wkrffC6gH — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 22, 2020

Well, Tanu Weds Manu Returns completes five years of its release today and one of the best elements of the film was the dialogues. So, let’s looks at the list of the most memorable dialogues of Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Tanu: Haalat dekhi hai apni? Adrak ho gaya hai ye aadmi, kahin se bhi badh raha hai! – Manu: Haan toh shaadi se pehle main Hrithik Roshan tha kya?

Manu: Sex, kaunsa sex, pichle baar 2013 mein Bhai Dooj ke time hua tha…

Datto: Ke kar raha tha bahen faela ke, yo jagah se Shah Rukh Khan bannan ki…

Tanu: Waah Sharma ji, hum thode bewafa kya huye, aap toh badchalan ho gaye…

Tanu: Reebok nahi toh Reebuk sahi…

Datto: Pichli lugai ke plaster toote nahi , aur aa gaye sand se ladne…

Payal: Bata diye toh unki mardangi ko chhot lag jayegi, aise jahil hai mardangi ko sperm count se naapte hai…

Well, now we wait for the third installment of the film to be made soon.