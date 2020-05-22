Covid header banner
hrf
Trending Now

5 years of Tanu Weds Manu Returns: Dialogues from the film that we will never forget


Twitter: Eros Now
Twitter: Eros Now

In 2011, Aanand L Rai directed a film titled Tanu Weds Manu which starred Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan in the lead roles. After four years, in 2015, the makers came up with a sequel to the film titled Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The movie went on to become a blockbuster at the box office and Kangana won a National Award for her performance in it.

Well, Tanu Weds Manu Returns completes five years of its release today and one of the best elements of the film was the dialogues. So, let’s looks at the list of the most memorable dialogues of Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Tanu: Haalat dekhi hai apni? Adrak ho gaya hai ye aadmi, kahin se bhi badh raha hai! – Manu: Haan toh shaadi se pehle main Hrithik Roshan tha kya?

Manu: Sex, kaunsa sex, pichle baar 2013 mein Bhai Dooj ke time hua tha…

Datto: Ke kar raha tha bahen faela ke, yo jagah se Shah Rukh Khan bannan ki…

Tanu: Waah Sharma ji, hum thode bewafa kya huye, aap toh badchalan ho gaye…

Tanu: Reebok nahi toh Reebuk sahi…

Datto: Pichli lugai ke plaster toote nahi , aur aa gaye sand se ladne…

Payal: Bata diye toh unki mardangi ko chhot lag jayegi, aise jahil hai mardangi ko sperm count se naapte hai…

Well, now we wait for the third installment of the film to be made soon.

My Laundress
Covid MPU
Prestige
stock

Most Popular

June Sarpong commits to 'hardwire' diversity and inclusion at the BBC

Pakistan reports over 50,000 COVID-19 cases; 2,603 new cases in a day

Cyclone toll hits 95 as Bangladesh and India start mopping up

UK borrowing surges as retail sales hit record slump amid lockdown

UK doctor couple seek judicial review over 'risky' PPE guidance