5 social media wars between Bollywood celebs that grabbed attention

Through Twitter and Instagram, Bollywood celebs stay in touch with their fans. They post about their films, their personal life, and a lot more. But sometimes on social media celebs also get into fights and their fights surely turn into headlines.

Today, let’s look at the five social media wars between Bollywood celebs that grabbed attention…

Kangana Ranaut – Diljit Dosanjh







Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now. https://t.co/RkXRVKfXV1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020







Let’s start the list with the recent one. A couple of days ago, a huge Twitter war happened between Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut. The latter had posted about an elderly woman supporting the farmer’s protest, and Diljit gave it back to her. From there, the Twitter war started and there were many personal comments made on each other.

Taapsee Pannu – Swara Bhasker – Kangana Ranaut

Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na 🤔 #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot



— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

In an interview earlier this year, Kangana called Taapsee and Swara B-grade actresses, and of course, both the actresses opted to give it back to Kangana. On Twitter, Taapsee and Swara started giving a reply to Kangana, and well, it was a super entertaining fight.

Sonu Nigam – Divya Khosla Kumar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, a lot of debate was going on about nepotism in the industry. And Sonu Nigam posted a video claiming about mafias in the music industry and also spoke about the T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar. This didn’t go down well with Kumar’s wife and actress Divya Khosla Kumar and she decided to give a clarification on what Sonu had said in the video.

Ameesha Patel – Kushal Tandon

Women we all need to slap kushal. I had the monthly girly problem. Getting up wud have caused a blood flow on the theatre ground — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) October 26, 2015

In 2015, Ameesha and Kushal had gone to watch a film in the same theatre. Kushal saw that Ameesha didn’t stand up during the National Anthem and tweeted that the actress insulted the National Anthem. Well, in her defense, Ameesha stated that she was having the monthly girly problem and that’s why didn’t stand up for National Anthem.

Karan Johar – Ram Gopal Varma

@RGVzoomin ….Disaster of the year is your territory Ramu…no one can ever replace the comfortable place you have made for yourself there. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 5, 2013

After the release of Student Of The Year, Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter to take a dig at the film. Well, the director of the film, Karan Johar was surely upset with RGV's tweet and decided to give it back to the Rangeela director.






