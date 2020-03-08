It is always said that actresses in Bollywood films are just there to look good and do some singing and dancing. However, there have been filmmakers who have broken these norms and have proved that actresses can also be heroes.

Today, on Women’s Day, let’s look at the list of 5 Bollywood films that celebrate the true spirit of womanhood.

Mother India

1957 release Mother India starring Nargis Dutt in the lead role is undoubtedly one of the best films made in the history of Indian Cinema. The movie showcases the struggle of a single mother and how when her son disrespects a woman, she picks up the gun and kills him. The film was nominated at the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Damini

Rajkumar Santoshi’s Damini showcased the harsh reality of society. The movie was about a maid getting raped by four rich guys and how Damini (brilliantly played by Meenakshi Seshadri) goes against her family and fights for justice. Damini showcased that a woman is not weak and when she decides to fight for justice no one can stop her.

Queen

Ever thought a film about where a girl decides to go for her honeymoon alone. Well, we got to see a totally different story on the big screen in 2014. We are talking about Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen. The film was about a girl’s journey to find her inner self. It is clearly one of the most beautiful films made in Bollywood.

Mardaani

Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani spoke about child trafficking in India and gave a message that women are not weak. Girls need to understand their strength and how it is important for every girl to learn self-defense.

Saand Ki Aankh

Age is just a number and that was proved by Shooter Dadis, Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar. We got to see their story on the big screen in 2019 release Saand Ki Aankh. Starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, it is surely one of the most inspiring films in Bollywood.