£450,000 new-build homes carry £55,000 in hidden costs, analysis says

A £450,000 new-build in southern England could contain about £55,000 in policy-related costs, according to analysis.

Housebuilders say the cost of delivering a new home has risen by £76,000 since 2020.

The debate is growing over whether buyers should be shown more clearly what they are paying for.

Buying a new-build home comes with one bill most buyers can see and several others they cannot. Stamp duty appears clearly on the paperwork, but the cost of planning obligations, environmental requirements, regulatory work and delays can be built into the property's selling price.

An analysis by policy analyst Alan Hibben, writing for the Centre for Policy Studies, estimates that around £55,000 of the price of a typical £450,000 new-build home in southern England could reflect these less visible costs.

The estimate includes around £30,000 in planning obligations, including contributions towards affordable housing and local infrastructure, and about £10,000 linked to biodiversity net gain requirements. Planning fees and the financing costs associated with delays make up the remainder, according to the analysis.

The important distinction is that these are not necessarily taxes appearing on a buyer's completion statement. They are costs incurred during the development process which can ultimately be reflected in the price of the finished property.

That distinction is at the heart of the debate. Hibben argues that governments have increasingly chosen to fund public policy through the planning system rather than through more visible taxation, leaving buyers to absorb the cost without seeing a separate bill.

He has suggested that Britain could look to Canada, where certain taxes are displayed directly to consumers, and introduce greater transparency around the costs attached to new homes.

For a buyer, the issue is fairly simple. A home advertised at £450,000 does not come with a neat breakdown showing how much relates to construction, land, planning, environmental requirements or the cost of waiting for permission to build.

Some of these expenses are designed to achieve clear policy goals. Section 106 agreements and the Community Infrastructure Levy, for example, can help pay for affordable housing, roads, schools, open spaces and other infrastructure connected with development.

Biodiversity net gain is another example. In England, most new developments are required to deliver at least a 10 per cent improvement in biodiversity compared with the condition of the site before development. Developers can achieve this through measures on the site, elsewhere or, in some circumstances, by purchasing biodiversity credits.

The costs therefore do not disappear. They move through the development chain and can eventually become part of the price of the home.

Why the £76,000 figure matters

The debate comes at a difficult time for Britain's housebuilding industry. The Home Builders Federation estimates that the cost of building a new home has risen by £76,000 since 2020. Crucially, that figure is broader than Hibben's £55,000 estimate. It includes higher material and labour costs as well as taxes, levies and regulatory requirements.

The HBF estimates that £37,000 of the increase came from higher material and labour costs. More than £23,000 was attributed to regulatory costs, while more than £7,000 came from taxes and levies and another £7,000 from site-specific costs such as nutrient mitigation.

That matters because the cost of building a home affects more than the eventual price tag. If a development becomes too expensive or takes too long to complete, a builder may decide that a site is no longer financially viable.

The UK construction market has already been under pressure. The S&P Global UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose from 38.4 in June to 44.7 in July, suggesting the pace of contraction eased, but the index remained below the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction. Housebuilding was still declining, although the fall was less severe than in previous months.

The planning system can add another layer of cost because delays mean developers continue paying for land, finance, professional advisers and other overheads before a home can actually be built.

At the same time, buyers are already dealing with higher mortgage costs and a subdued housing market. That leaves developers facing a difficult calculation: absorb higher costs and potentially accept lower margins, or pass some of those costs through to the price of the finished home.

This is where the argument over transparency becomes more interesting.

The question is not necessarily whether planning contributions, biodiversity measures or building regulations should exist. Many are intended to address genuine housing, environmental or infrastructure needs. The question is whether buyers should be able to see how much of the price of their new home is being shaped by those policies.

For now, there is no standard buyer-facing statement showing that breakdown. The £55,000 estimate is an analysis rather than an official government calculation, and the actual amount would vary substantially between developments, locations and house types.

But the wider direction is harder to ignore. Housebuilding costs have risen sharply, construction remains below growth territory and the government is simultaneously trying to increase the number of homes being built.

That leaves a difficult balancing act. The UK needs more homes, but every additional requirement placed on development has a cost somewhere in the chain. Whether that cost is paid by developers, landowners or buyers may be debated, but the market ultimately has to absorb it.