25 students faint in Pakistan due to heatwave

NEARLY 25 children fainted in Pakistan due to the soaring temperature on Wednesday (9).

Students of a school in Islamabad’s Bara Kahu locality were rushed to the nearby hospital after they experienced nose bleeding due to intense heat and load-shedding.

After the alarming incident, 200 schoolchildren were allowed to go home from the Federal Government School due to the absence of power, the Geo News reported.

The public and private educational institutions were reopened on Monday (7) across the country, after the prolonged closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the returning students are finding it hard to cope inside the classrooms with the temperature touching 40 degrees.

In light of this, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has reduced the school timings from 7 am to 11 am, the Express Tribune reported.

Moreover, institutions operating evening shifts will open on Friday and Saturday, FDE officials noted, adding that schools are to operate at 50 per cent class attendance.

The parents and teachers are demanding the resumption of online classes like before. “They were of the view that the students should be promoted to the next classes and online classes should be conducted after the assignment of homework.”