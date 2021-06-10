Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 10, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 359,695
Total Cases 29,183,121
Today's Fatalities 6,138
Today's Cases 93,896
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 359,695
Total Cases 29,183,121
Today's Fatalities 6,138
Today's Cases 93,896

News

25 students faint in Pakistan due to heatwave

iStock image

By: SwatiRana

NEARLY 25 children fainted in Pakistan due to the soaring temperature on Wednesday (9).

Students of a school in Islamabad’s Bara Kahu locality were rushed to the nearby hospital after they experienced nose bleeding due to intense heat and load-shedding.

After the alarming incident, 200 schoolchildren were allowed to go home from the Federal Government School due to the absence of power, the Geo News reported.

The public and private educational institutions were reopened on Monday (7) across the country, after the prolonged closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the returning students are finding it hard to cope inside the classrooms with the temperature touching 40 degrees.

In light of this, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has reduced the school timings from 7 am to 11 am, the Express Tribune reported.

Moreover, institutions operating evening shifts will open on Friday and Saturday, FDE officials noted, adding that schools are to operate at 50 per cent class attendance.

The parents and teachers are demanding the resumption of online classes like before. “They were of the view that the students should be promoted to the next classes and online classes should be conducted after the assignment of homework.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka to receive 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine from Japan
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka reports UK variant of Covid-19 cases
PAKISTAN
24 air passengers quarantined in Pakistan after trained dogs identify them as virus carriers
News
Hancock defends Covid response, hits back at Cummings
PAKISTAN
Pakistan cleric threatens Malala, arrested
News
Johnson may consider “mix-and-match” unlocking amid SAGE’s warning of third wave
SRI LANKA
MV X-Press Pearl: Sri Lanka investigates possible oil slick from submerged ship
News
‘Sexual harassment and online abuse “normal” part of school children lives’
UK
Two men charged over racist video targeted at Patel
PAKISTAN
Pakistan, Canada unite to counter Islamophobia
UK
Home Office contractor faces allegations of racism
PAKISTAN
Pakistan commits £904 million for procurement of Covid-19 vaccine
Eastern Eye

Videos

Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty
Dayana Erappa talks about Sunflower, her experience of working with…
#WeSupportSamantha trends on Twitter ahead of the release of Samantha…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sri Lanka to receive 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine…
Sri Lanka reports UK variant of Covid-19 cases
25 students faint in Pakistan due to heatwave
Root wants England to move forward in positive way after…
24 air passengers quarantined in Pakistan after trained dogs identify…
Bangladesh economy to grow 5.1 per cent in 2021-22, says…