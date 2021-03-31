Trending Now

21 years of Hera Pheri: Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty remember their iconic film


Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)
By Murtuza Iqbal



Hera Pheri starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu is one of the best comedy films made in Bollywood. The movie has received cult status and today, it completes 21 years of its release.

Suniel Shetty took to Twitter to revisit the film. He tweeted, “No wonder we underestimate how quickly time flies. It seems I blinked, and 21 years went by. What a film we made @priyadarshandir @akshaykumar @SirPareshRawal @GulshanGroverGG #Tabu. Missing #OmPuri ji very dearly today…”

Akshay Kumar replied to Shetty and wrote, “Agreed! Even we didn’t know back then what a film we were making, each scene better than the other. Specially love this one : dhoti Genius of Priyan sir and epic dialogues by late Neeraj Vora.”



Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri was a remake of the Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking. In 2006, a sequel to the film titled Phir Hera Pheri was released and it was also a super hit at the box office.



Hera Pheri 3 was announced with Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham. But the film was later shelved. There have been reports of Kumar, Shetty, and Rawal teaming up for Hera Pheri 3, but nothing has been officially announced.

Well, a lot of fans of the franchise have tweeted that they want to watch Hera Pheri 3. Check out the tweets here…













