Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

2025 marks second-highest year for Channel crossings, data shows

The record of 45,774 arrivals was recorded in 2022 under the last Tory government

Channel crossings

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood (L) and prime minister Keir Starmer. (Photo by Carlos Jasso - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carlos Jasso - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJan 01, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

THE second-highest annual number of migrants arrived on UK shores in small boats since records were started in 2018, government statistics confirmed on Thursday (1).

The tally comes as Brexit firebrand Nigel Farage's anti-immigration party Reform UK surges in popularity ahead of bellwether local elections in May.

With Labour prime minister Keir Starmer increasingly under pressure over the thorny issue, his home secretary Shabana Mahmood has proposed a drastic reduction in protections for refugees and the ending of automatic benefits for asylum seekers.

Home Office data showed that no small boats were detected on December 31, meaning a total of 41,472 migrants landed on England's southern coast in 2025 after making the perilous Channel crossing from northern France.

The record of 45,774 arrivals was recorded in 2022 under the last Conservative government.

Former Tory prime minister Rishi Sunak vowed to "stop the boats" when he was in power.

Ousted by Starmer in July 2024, he later said he regretted the slogan because it was too "stark" and "binary" and lacked sufficient context "for exactly how challenging" the goal was.

Adopting his own "smash the gangs" slogan, Starmer pledged to tackle the problem by dismantling the people smuggling networks running the crossings, but has so far had no more success than his predecessor.

Reform has led Starmer's Labour Party by double-digit margins in opinion polls for most of 2025.

In a New Year message, Farage predicted that if Reform got things "right" at the forthcoming local elections "we will go on and win the general election" due in 2029 at the latest.

Without addressing the migrant issue directly, he added: "We will then absolutely have a chance of fundamentally changing the whole system of government in Britain."

In his own New Year message, Starmer insisted his government would "defeat the decline and division offered by others".

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, meanwhile, urged people not to let "politics of grievance tell you that we're destined to stay the same".

The small boat figures come after Mahmood in November said irregular migration was "tearing our country apart".

In early December, a Home Office spokesperson called the number of small boat crossings "shameful" and said Mahmood's "sweeping reforms" would remove the incentives driving the arrivals.

A returns deal with France had so far resulted in 153 people being removed from the UK to France and 134 being brought to the UK from France, border security and asylum minister Alex Norris said.

"Our landmark one-in one-out scheme means we can now send those who arrive on small boats back to France," he said.

The past year has seen multiple protests in UK towns over the housing of migrants in hotels.

Amid growing anti-immigrant sentiment, in September up to 150,000 massed in central London for one of the largest-ever far-right protests in Britain, organised by activist Tommy Robinson.

Asylum claims in Britain are at a record high, with around 111,000 applications made in the year to June 2025, according to official figures as of mid-November.

Labour is currently taking inspiration from Denmark's coalition government -- led by the centre-left Social Democrats -- which has implemented some of the strictest migration policies in Europe.

Senior British officials recently visited the Scandinavian country, where successful asylum claims are at a 40-year low.

But the government's plans will likely face opposition from Labour's more left-wing lawmakers, fearing that the party is losing voters to progressive alternatives such as the Greens.

(AFP)

anti-immigrant unrestshabana mahmoodkeir starmerasylum policychannel crossings

Related News

Starmer urges Britain to reject ‘division’ in New Year message
News

Starmer urges Britain to reject ‘division’ in New Year message

Bangladesh Islamist party says unity government possible after election
News

Bangladesh Islamist party says unity government possible after election

Greater Manchester police
News

Oldham abuse suspect later tried to kill wife: report

shamima-begum-citizenship-supreme-court
News

Government to defend Shamima Begum citizenship removal

More For You

Platforms boost gig pay, deliver record orders despite strike

Platforms offered enhanced incentives as part of their standard festive period practice

Getty Images

Platforms boost gig pay, deliver record orders despite strike

Highlights

  • Zomato and Blinkit delivered over 75 lakh orders with 4.5 lakh delivery partners on New Year's Eve.
  • Platforms offered Rs 120-150 per order during peak hours, with Swiggy promising up to Rs 10,000 across two days.
  • Over 1.7 lakh workers threatened strike while unions claim 1 lakh participated, but operations remained largely unaffected.

Food delivery platforms Zomato, Swiggy and Magicpin reported record-breaking order volumes on New Year's Eve despite a nationwide strike call by gig workers' unions demanding better payouts and improved working conditions.

Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal announced that Zomato and Blinkit delivered more than 75 lakh orders to over 63 lakh customers, describing it as an "all-time high". The platforms remained "unaffected by calls for strikes", with over 4.5 lakh delivery partners completing deliveries.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us