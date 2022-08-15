Website Logo
  • Monday, August 15, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

20,000 small boat crossings of the English Channel in 2022: Govt

There were 28,526 crossings detected in the whole of 2021, and around 11,300 detected by this point last year.

An inflatable craft carrying migrants crosses the shipping lane in the English Channel on August 4, 2022 off the coast of Dover, England. Around 700 migrants crossed the channel from France on Monday, a record for a single day so far this year, bringing the total for 2022 to around 17,000. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

At least 20,000 people have illegally crossed the English Channel in small boats this year, almost double the amount that had made the crossing last year at this point, government figures showed Sunday.

Another 607 people were detected crossing the busy shipping lane between the UK and continental Europe on Saturday, taking the provisional total for 2022 to 20,017.

There were 28,526 crossings detected in the whole of 2021, and around 11,300 detected by this point last year.

The number of crossings has increased steadily each year, from 299 in 2018.

The illegal crossing is a hot political topic in the UK, with both candidates to become the new prime minister promising to clamp down.

But the government’s plans to send some of those arriving in the UK on small boats to Rwanda to claim asylum have so far been stymied by the courts.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
UK pushes ahead with Rwanda migrant scheme as small boats keep coming
News
JK Rowling receives death threat after condemning attack on Salman Rushdie
News
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and able to talk
News
More cash needed to save Britons from destitution in energy crisis – PM contender Sunak
News
Cash-strapped Britons give up pets as living costs soar
News
Rushdie attack a ‘wake-up call’ on Iran, says UK PM candidate Sunak
News
UK to jail men who sexually harass women in public under new rules
News
Nazir Afzal claims local authorities across north declined to launch reviews into child…
News
Hadi Matar: All about the 24-year-old man who stabbed Salman Rushdie
HEADLINE STORY
‘Bravo to this courageous and duty-conscious man’: Iran conservative media hail Salman Rushdie…
News
Salman Rushdie on ventilator, likely to lose an eye, liver damaged
News
‘This appalling attack represents an assault on freedom of thought and speech’: Literary…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
UK pushes ahead with Rwanda migrant scheme as small boats…
Rushdie family ‘relieved’ he is off ventilator: son
UK Yoga ‘warriors’ fighting to diversify booming industry
20,000 small boat crossings of the English Channel in 2022:…
PM Modi gives 5 pledges ‘Panch Prans’ to fulfil dreams…
Lord Gadhia among 4 new non-executive directors of Bank of…