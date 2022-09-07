15 Things to Do This Summer in Dubai

Dubai – View to the skyscrapers of the district Marina

Are you dying for an exciting getaway this summer? If yes, then your search ends here because it doesn’t get any more exciting than in Dubai.

This luxurious city is teeming with fun summer activities for you to indulge in. Plus you can dine at the finest restaurants and shop at the most fabulous shopping outlets in the world. So it’s no wonder that Dubai is placed among the top holiday destinations worldwide.

The weather in Dubai can get very hot during the main summer months. So remember to look up the best time to visit Dubai while it’s still summer but pleasant.

But regardless of the heat, Dubai still offers a wide variety of activities you can enjoy to cool down. Whether you want a water park, a beach, or an amusement park, you’ll find all the best places in Dubai.

So what are you waiting for? Let’s explore more about the fun things you can do in Dubai this summer.

Here are 15 Things to Do This Summer in Dubai

Visit the Burj Khalifa

There’s probably not a single person who hasn’t heard of the Burj Khalifa. You can head over to marvel at the architectural wonder first. Later on, you can also head inside to explore the wide array of dining and entertainment options

Explore Dubai Underwater Aquarium and Zoo

The Dubai Underwater Aquarium and Zoo are one of the best places in Dubai to enjoy marine life. You can get a glimpse of fascinating aquatic predators, feed baby sharks and even get a crash course on their shark conservation system.

Enjoy the Snow at Ski Dubai

There’s no better way to cool down in the summer than by visiting Ski Dubai. Located inside the Mall of Emirates, this place offers you the chance to play with penguins, take the chairlift to the top and ski down the slopes.

Visit Laguna Waterpark

You can’t have a summer holiday in Dubai without visiting a water park. And Laguna Waterpark is one of the best places in Dubai to check out. This park offers a surfing zone, thrill zone, relax zone and kids zone. You can also spend some leisure time at their huge Infinity Pool.

Go to Dubai Mall

Experienced travellers will tell you that the Dubai experience is incomplete without a shopping trip. And they’re absolutely right. So head over to Dubai Mall, one of the largest shopping malls in the world, to check out their shopping outlets, restaurants and entertainment centres.

Visit Ferrari World

If you’re a car enthusiast, Ferrari World is one of the best places in Dubai to check out. You can enjoy a wide selection of Ferrari-inspired rides and check out Ferrari’s largest store. Their Formula Rossa ride is one of the fastest rides in the world and always steals the show.

Explore Dubai Miracle Garden

Dubai Miracle Garden is a botanical wonder that never fails to take your breath away. It is a family-friendly destination offering tons of attractions to visitors of all ages. These include live shows, a trampoline park and musical performances.

Go to Wadi Wadi Water Park

With a whopping 30 rides and 3 pools, Wadi Wadi Water Park is definitely among the best water parks in Dubai to cool off. The theme of this park is based on a popular Arabian folklore character called Juha. The Burj Surj, Lagoon and Master Blaster are a few of the crowd favourites.

Go Flyboarding

Flyboarding is considered a very hip summer activity in Dubai. In fact, most beach destinations in Dubai offers tourist the chance to learn and enjoy flyboarding. It is a great way to get your heart pumping and burn some calories while having fun.

Visit Dubai Dolphinarium

The Dubai Dolphinarium is where visitors of all ages gather to bond over their love and fascination for dolphins. Here, you can catch a dolphin show, a seal show and a creek park show. Plus you can even swim with the adorable mammals to enjoy maximum interaction.

Go Indoor Skydiving at Ifly

Ifly consists of a 10-meter tall double vertical glass wind tunnel located in a mall. It is one of the best places in Dubai for adrenaline junkies to get their daily dose of adventure. Since skydiving happens indoors, it is a great summer activity to add to your list.

Try Ice Skating at Ice Rink Dubai

One of the best summer activities in Dubai is ice skating on an Olympic-sized rink at Ice Rink Dubai. Both locals and visitors flock to this place as it is one of the best in the city.

Visit Jumeirah Beach

A trip to Dubai isn’t complete without visiting Jumeirah Beach. It is one of the best places in Dubai to sit back, soak in the summer sun and work on your tan. In addition, there are lots of restaurants and resorts to explore in the nearby area.

Enjoy the Dhow Dinner Cruise

You can also get on a Dhow boat to enjoy a unique dining experience on the waters of the Dubai Marina. It also provides a quiet escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Plus you get to enjoy a dance show and a puppet performance too.

Go to Legoland Dubai

Legoland is so popular that even adults will get excited. You can check out this one-of-a-kind amusement park to entertain the child in you. There are over 60 rides, water slides, shows and LEGO building activities.

Conclusion

Visiting Dubai is a great way to spend your summer vacation. Although the weather can be merciless at times, the cities offer so many fun attractions and activities to beat the heat.

So don’t hesitate any more and book those flight tickets now. And don’t forget to come back to this list for the most exciting experiences in Dubai.