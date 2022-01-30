Website Logo
  • Sunday, January 30, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,93,198
Total Cases 40,858,241
Today's Fatalities 871
Today's Cases 2,35,532
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,93,198
Total Cases 40,858,241
Today's Fatalities 871
Today's Cases 2,35,532

HEADLINE STORY

11 arrested after Delhi woman ‘gang-raped, paraded in streets’

FILE PHOTO: Activists of Student Federation of India (SFI) and All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) hold placards during a protest in New Delhi on August 4, 2021. (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

ELEVEN people including several women have been arrested after a young mother was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and then paraded through the lanes of Delhi in broad daylight, Indian police said.

The incident, the latest to spotlight sexual violence in India, drew widespread condemnation including from the Delhi Commission for Women and Delhi’s chief minister, who called it “shameful”.

Footage on social media, which could not be independently verified, showed the victim — her face blackened with ink and her hair chopped off — being pushed and heckled by several women as onlookers cheered and filmed with their phones.

R Sathiyasundaram, deputy commissioner of police, said the incident in the Shahdara district of east Delhi was a result of “previous enmity” among neighbours.

He gave no further details but media reports said a 16-year-old relative of the perpetrators had killed himself by jumping in front of a train after the married 21-year-old woman rejected his advances.

“All 11 arrested including two minors, who can’t be tried as adults, belong to a single family and the videos clearly show that the women were at the forefront,” said Sathiyasundaram.

The victim told police that she was abducted by members of the family before being raped by several men and minors — egged on by the women — and then beaten with sticks and paraded outside.

“We are examining the videos to identify others who were involved and there will be more arrests,” said Chinmay Biswal, additional commissioner of Delhi police.

The woman, who has a two-year-old child, is now receiving counselling after the incident, which reportedly took place barely 50 metres (yards) from a police booth that was unmanned at the time.

India’s rape laws were overhauled after a notorious 2012 gang rape in New Delhi but the number of offences remains high, with more than 28,000 rapes reported in 2020.

Many more are thought to go unreported and police have long been accused of not doing enough to prevent violent crime and failing to bring sexual assault cases to court.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Arora brothers, Boparan family among UK’s 50 biggest taxpayers
News
Britain to offer Covid vaccinations to vulnerable children aged 5-11
News
UK police deny delaying ‘partygate’ probe into Johnson
HEADLINE STORY
India’s Ola to invest £100m for electric car facility in Coventry
News
Gold worth £650,000 seized at Heathrow Airport
News
UK man found guilty of plot to murder Pakistan blogger
INDIA
US accuses Russia of playing ‘destabilising role’
News
Sadiq Khan’s approval rating slumps for the first time since 2016
News
Worry over ‘endemic’ Covid levels in ethnic minorities
News
Investigation of racism claims in Sandwell Conservatives
HEADLINE STORY
Air India sold to Tata after 69 years in government hands
INDIA
India probes illegal immigration after tragedy near Canada border
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Arora brothers, Boparan family among UK’s 50 biggest taxpayers
11 arrested after Delhi woman ‘gang-raped, paraded in streets’
Kashmir issue should be resolved through dialogue: Imran Khan
Blogger claims Pakistan behind attempted contract killing
India, UK conclude ‘productive’ first round of trade talks
Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir, police say
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE