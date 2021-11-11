Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 11, 2021
Entertainment

10 Years of Rockstar: Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali, Sanjana Sanghi and others have a virtual reunion

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in the lead roles released on 11th November 2011. On Thursday (11), the film completed 10 years of it release and the team had a virtual reunion.

Sanjana Sanghi, who played the role of Fakhri’s sister in the film, posted a picture of the virtual reunion on Instagram.

She captioned the post as, “Verified #10YearsOfRockstar 🙏🏻 And just like that, today marks 10 glorious years to our beloved Rockstar becoming yours forever. 10 years to that one single surreal moment that single handedly changed my life and the way I look at life forever. Magic, is the only word to describe how each moment, each bond, each scene performed on this mystical journey has ever felt. And gratitude, the only emotion that overflows. As we all huddled up to drown ourselves in nostalgia, I was left with a lump in my throat, it all still feels like yesterday.”

She further wrote, “Thank you @arrahman Sir for bringing us together so impromptu, you’re the best. Excerpts from our walk down memory lane, stories you may or may not know are coming to you soon. (Ranbir & @imtiazaliofficial pulling my leg just as was done with Little Sanj at 14 years of age of course continues) @imtiazaliofficial @arrahman #Ranbir @kamil_irshad_official @im_anilmehta @nargisfakhri #SumitDa.”

Rockstar was a super hit at the box office and Kapoor won multiple awards for his performance in it. The music of the film, which was composed by AR Rahman, is still loved by the audiences.

