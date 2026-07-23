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10 Amy Winehouse songs that defined a generation as fans mark 15 years since her death

Back to Black remains one of the most influential albums of the 21st century

10 Amy Winehouse songs that defined a generation as fans mark 15 years since her death

Fifteen years after Amy Winehouse's death, her music continues to resonate with listeners across generations

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 23, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Amy Winehouse's music continues to shape pop, soul and R&B 15 years after her death.
  • Back to Black remains one of the most influential albums of the 21st century.
  • These 10 songs capture the honesty, wit and vulnerability that made her unforgettable.

Fifteen years after Amy Winehouse's death, her music continues to resonate with listeners across generations. Blending jazz, soul and R&B with deeply personal songwriting, she created songs that felt both timeless and intensely intimate. From chart-topping hits to emotional ballads, these tracks remain central to her legacy and continue to inspire artists around the world.

1. Back to Black (2006)

The title track from her landmark second album is widely regarded as Winehouse's defining song. Chronicling heartbreak with striking honesty, it became one of the most celebrated recordings of the century and remains a staple of modern soul music.

2. Rehab (2006)

With its unforgettable opening line, "They tried to make me go to rehab...", the song became Winehouse's breakthrough international hit. It earned Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Song of the Year while showcasing her distinctive blend of humour and vulnerability.

3. You Know I'm No Good (2006)

One of her sharpest lyrical works, the song explores guilt, temptation and complicated relationships. Its conversational storytelling and soulful production made it a standout on Back to Black.

4. Tears Dry on Their Own (2006)

Built around a sample of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's Ain't No Mountain High Enough, this uplifting yet bittersweet anthem remains one of Winehouse's most beloved songs about moving on from heartbreak.

5. Love Is a Losing Game (2006)

A stripped-back ballad showcasing the emotional depth of her songwriting, the track has been praised by fellow musicians and covered by artists including Prince.

6. Stronger Than Me (2003)

The lead single from Frank introduced listeners to Winehouse's fearless lyricism and jazz influences. The song won the Ivor Novello Award for Best Contemporary Song and hinted at the artist she would become.

7. Me & Mr Jones (2006)

Inspired by a real-life friendship, the track blends playful humour with frustration and affection. It remains one of the album's most distinctive songs for its candid storytelling.

8. Valerie (2007)

Although originally recorded by The Zutons, Winehouse's collaboration with Mark Ronson transformed Valerie into a global favourite. Her soulful interpretation remains the version most listeners associate with the song.

9. Wake Up Alone (2006)

One of the quieter moments on Back to Black, the song captures loneliness and longing through understated vocals and elegant arrangements, highlighting Winehouse's ability to convey emotion without excess.

10. Our Day Will Come (2011)

Released posthumously on Lioness: Hidden Treasures, this cover of the 1963 classic offered a poignant reminder of Winehouse's love for vintage soul music. Its hopeful tone provided a fitting conclusion to her recorded legacy.

Amy Winehouse released only two studio albums during her lifetime, yet her catalogue continues to influence musicians and connect with new audiences. Fifteen years after her passing, these songs remain a testament to her extraordinary voice, uncompromising songwriting and enduring place in music history.

death anniversaryjazzlegacymusicamy winehouse
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