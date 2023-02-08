£1.6m seized in Scots tax cheat case after thousands of cash-filled envelopes found at man’s home

Goljar Singh was tracked by the police after it was found that several of his bank accounts received heavy cash deposits.

Representational Image (iStock)

By: Shubham Ghosh

In one of the largest tax-settlement cases in Scotland, a 44-year-old man from East Lothian has been asked to pay back unpaid tax worth £600,000 following a raid at his residence and seizure of £1million from a number of his bank accounts.

According to Daily Record, Goljar Singh was tracked by the law-keepers after it was found that several of his bank accounts received heavy deposits of cash.

Officials of the Civil Recovery Unit (CRU) and HMRC found that the payments were coming from the same post office within weeks in March 2021.

The officials carried out a search at his home by May and discovered a number of suitcases with more than 3,000 envelopes filled with cash. They amounted to over £690,000 and Singh agreed that £600,000 of the amount was recoverable, the Daily Record report added.

Another £1million was found from Singh’s bank accounts.

“This case has been an excellent example of inter-agency working between CRU, HMRC and Police Scotland. The resolution represents one of the largest cash sums recovered by the unit,” Anne-Louise House, the head of the CRU, was quoted as saying.

“The money recovered from this individual has been transferred to the Scottish Consolidated Fund which invests money to support communities across Scotland, through the Scottish Government’s CashBack for Communities Programme,” she said, adding, “The Civil Recovery Unit works with other law enforcement agencies to identify and recover the proceeds of crime. Settlements such as this contribute to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce’s goal of reducing the harm caused by criminal activity.”