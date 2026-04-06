Zendaya closes ‘something blue’ chapter with Schiaparelli look at 'The Drama' premiere

Highlights

Zendaya closes her bridal-themed press tour at The Drama premiere in New York

Schiaparelli Spring 2026 couture gown featured electric blue silk detailing over a black base

Look included coordinated styling, from Tiffany & Co. jewellery to surreal bird-like heels

The appearance completed a multi-city fashion narrative inspired by the “something old, new, borrowed, blue” rhyme

A fashion narrative reaches its final chapter

Zendaya arrived at the New York premiere of The Drama with a look that brought together weeks of carefully constructed styling. Drawing on the traditional bridal rhyme “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue”, the actor and her longtime stylist Law Roach had built a sequence of appearances across cities.

What began as a reference gradually took shape as a cohesive narrative, with each outing reflecting a different element of the tradition. The final piece, “something blue”, had been deliberately held back.

Schiaparelli couture with layered detail

For the premiere, Zendaya wore a gown from Schiaparelli’s Spring 2026 couture collection, designed under Daniel Roseberry. The dress combined a stark black base with bursts of electric blue, created through thousands of silk “feathers” stitched across the bodice and flowing into a layered skirt.

The silhouette followed a structured corset form that opened into volume, reflecting the house’s emphasis on controlled theatricality. The effect was gradual, with colour diffusing across the fabric.

The styling remained measured. Sapphire and diamond jewellery from Tiffany & Co. complemented the palette, while a cerulean wash of eyeshadow echoed the tones of the gown. Slicked-back hair kept the focus on the overall composition. Beneath the hemline, sculptural heels by Schiaparelli featured bird-like elements that mirrored the feathered motif.

The premiere marked the culmination of a broader styling concept Getty Images

Building towards the reveal

The premiere marked the culmination of a broader styling concept. Earlier appearances had already interpreted the other elements of the rhyme. A re-worn Vivienne Westwood gown from the 2015 Oscars represented “something old”. A custom Louis Vuitton design stood in for “something new”. An Armani Privé piece previously worn by Cate Blanchett completed “something borrowed”.

Hints of blue had appeared in the days leading up to the premiere, but the full expression was reserved for this final reveal.

From premiere to after-hours

Following the premiere, Zendaya changed into a midnight-blue gown by Di Petsa for the after-party. The second look moved away from structured couture towards a more fluid silhouette, featuring a sheer bodice and rope-like detailing.

Across projects such as Dune and Spider-Man, Zendaya has approached fashion as an extension of performance. With Roach as a collaborator, her appearances often follow a defined concept, and at The Drama premiere, the “something blue” moment completed that wider narrative.