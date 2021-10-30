Website Logo
  Saturday, October 30, 2021
Entertainment

ZEE5 sets November 12 for the premiere of actioner Squad

Squad Poster (Photo credit: ZEE5)

By: Mohnish Singh

After tasting huge success with State of Siege: Temple Attack (2021), Dial 100 (2021) and Rashmi Rocket (2021) in recent months, India’s largest homegrown streaming media platform ZEE5 is set to entertain audiences with another edge-of-the-seat Original film, Squad.

Produced by Zee Studios and Indian Media Entertainment and directed by Nilesh Sahay, Squad is an action thriller with patriotism at the heart of it. The film marks the acting debut of Rinzing Denzongpa and Malvika Raaj. Pooja Batra, Mohan Kapur and Amit Gaur also play important roles in the film.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Squad has high-octane action sequences involving MIG 8, helicopter chases and 400 soldiers in a never seen before climax scene which will blow everyone’s mind. It is the first Indian film to be shot in Belarus. The film boasts of an international crew giving it international scale and grandeur, including Kier Beck known for Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) as the stunt coordinator, William Humphris who has Quantum of Solace (2008) and Clash of the Titans (2010) to his credit as a camera assistant and Maciej Kwiatkowski Known for films like King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015) as the stunt choreographer. The cast and crew have left no stone unturned to ensure that it is the most awaited action film of the year.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India commented, “Action as a genre works well across the globe and on ZEE5, so we are excited to bring forth the much-awaited action film, Squad. This ZEE5 Original Film will break records with its high-scale, high-octane and high-magnitude action sequences. So, get set to feel the rush with this edge-of-the-seat patriotic entertainer which has an internationally acclaimed crew to its credits.”

Director, Producer and Writer Nilesh Sahay shares, “While we faced many challenges due to the pandemic, the film was completed without compromising on quality and I am certain that Squad will set a benchmark when it comes to action sequences in Indian films. I am happy that the film is releasing on ZEE5 and will reach a global audience. I hope people will find it as thrilling as it was for us shooting the film.”

Actor Rinzing Denzongpa shares, “Squad has been an amazing journey. We’ve seen everything through this film – extreme weather and logistic issues due to restrictions during the pandemic but yet we were more on top. I’m proud to have this as my debut film and it’s been an honour working with Nilesh. I am truly looking forward to the audience experiencing the spectacle that Squad is.”

Squad is set to premiere on ZEE5 on 12th November 2021.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

