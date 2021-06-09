Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 10, 2021
Entertainment

ZEE5 announces premiere date for Zindagi original Dhoop Ki Deewar

Dhoop Ki Deewar Poster (Photo credit: ZEE5/Instagram)

By: MohnishSingh

Starring Pakistani actors Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir in lead roles, the upcoming Zindagi original Dhoop Ki Deewar is set to premiere on June 25 on ZEE5, announced the streaming platform on Wednesday.

The show is a cross-border story of love and loss, which revolves around Vishal (Mir) from India and Sara (Aly) from Pakistan, who find their lives interconnected after losing their fathers in the war. Their shared grief becomes the foundation of their friendship.

Dhoop Ki Deewar has been written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Haseeb Hasan. Talking about the show, Hasan says, “The sole essence of the show lies in the simplicity of its narrative. In the show, a subject such as a cross border love story has been dealt with so differently and has an underlying message of peace, harmony and joy of life.”

Writer Umera Ahmed adds, “No matter which country, religion or belief you belong to at the end of the day the grief lived is the same everywhere and it is much bigger than you and me. It is a story of love, grief and loss that people across borders and overseas can relate to on a human level.”

In addition to Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, Dhoop Ki Deewar also features several other talented actors on the cast, including Samiya Mumtaz, Zaib Rehman, Savera Nadeem, Samina Ahmed, Manzar Sehbai, Raza Talish, Aly Khan, and Adnan Jaffar.

The show has been bankrolled by Motion Content Group and Hamdan Films. It is the third Zindagi original after Asim Abbasi’s successful thriller drama Churails and comedy-drama Ek Jhoothi Love Story.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

