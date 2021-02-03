ZEE5 announces ensemble cast for its upcoming situational crime-comedy Sunflower

By: Mohnish Singh







Leading home-grown streaming media platform ZEE5, which has been at the forefront of backing content-driven shows ever since its inception, recently announced yet another exciting web-show, titled Sunflower.

A unique situational crime-comedy, Sunflower stars Sunil Grover in the lead role. Now, ZEE5 has also raised the curtain on its ensemble cast which includes the likes of Girish Kulkarni, Shonali Nagrani, Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chaddha, Sonal Jha, Radha Bhatt, Ashish Vidyarthi, Saloni Khanna, and Ashwin Kaushal.

Co-directors Vikas Bahl and Rahul Sengupta said in a statement, “Casting was the most fun part in the initial process for Sunflower. We knew that this is a plot as well as a character-driven show, hence it was important to have the right people to represent the conservative yet quirky society members that call SUNFLOWER home. It has been a joy ride shooting with our talented ensemble cast right from Sameer, Ashish, Girish, Ranvir, Mukul, Shonali, Sonal to Radha, Ashwin, Saloni, Dayana, Ria, Simran, and Jyoti. They come together to form a melting pot of the weird yet unique characters that bring the series together.”







Sunflower revolves around various quirky characters living together in a middle-class housing society in Mumbai. The series promises to offer everything, from thrill to comedy to loads of drama centered around the characters. Everything revolving around the housing society promises to take the audience on a roller-coaster ride.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Good Co., Sunflower is written by Vikas Bahl and co-directed by Rahul Sengupta and Vikas Bahl. It is slated to premiere in April 2021 on ZEE5 Premium.

