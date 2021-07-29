ZEE LIVE launches India Shayari Project to make Shayari accessible to young India

Poster of India Shayari Project (Photo credit: Spice PR)

By: Mohnish Singh

On 15th August, when India celebrates its 75th year of Independence, ZEE LIVE and ZEE5 will launch their latest innovative and celebratory IP India Shayari Project which viewers can exclusively stream on ZEE5.

This 90-minute show will bring together India’s poetic gems namely Kausar Munir, Dr. Kumar Vishwas and Zakir Khan, sharing their views on what freedom of expression means to them. The IP will also host a surprise headline act for the viewers which will be announced very soon.

The show will feature interspersed poetry, shayari and spoken word along with fascinating conversations on how poetry has lived the true test of time to become a potent tool of expression in the new age. Shayars and shayari fans can catch this lyrical extravaganza on ZEE5 this Independence Day.

Commenting on the idea behind launching the India Shayari Project, Swaroop Banerjee, Chief Business Officer, ZEE LIVE said, “Over 24 billion collective views on Shayari and Poetry globally, show that millennials and GenZ now consume shayari online on a daily basis. India has always had a rich legacy of poetry. Bollywood celebrities, poets and storytellers have over time taken to social media to extend this legacy to younger audiences, ensuring that the art continues to thrive. With immense pride today, we announce the India Shayari Project on the 15th of Aug. Some of the biggest names in Shayari and Poetry from the world of film, literature and the internet will evoke emotions of celebrating freedom through poetry. Advertising has been using poetry for decades as a form of brand expression and with India Shayari Project, clients and partners with ZEE will have an opportunity to speak to newer audiences. Original content in this genre by ZEE LIVE will now find its home on ZEE5, through different editions all year long, making the studio to screen segment a reality.”

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “The India Shayari Project is a great initiative to reach out to the younger audience and create awareness of India’s rich history when it comes to the art of poetry. With Kausar Munir, Dr. Kumar Vishwas and Zakir Khan; we have a unique blend of abundantly talented artists who appeal to all age groups. We look forward to fans and viewers streaming this exclusive show on ZEE5 and celebrating Independence Day with us.”

Sharing his views being a part of the Indian Shayari Project, India’s most popular comedian and poet Zakir Khan said, “Being a part of a venture such as India Shayari Project, that shares the legacy of our rich poetic heritage is indeed exciting. Over thousands of years of poetic amalgamation that has taken place in our country, Shayari has taken new incarnations and has yet continued to do what it essentially means to, and that is to poignantly reflect the times it is in. From the ages of Mirza Ghalib to our modern-day legends of Shayari, culturally it has only enhanced the way we express ourselves. And that is what resonates with the youth of today. Through the ZEE LIVE initiative on ZEE5, I look forward to connecting with poetry and Shayari fans the world over.”

Talking about the necessity of hosting such an event, popular Bollywood lyricist and writer Kausar Munir shared, “Hindustan is a country of great shayars and shayaraas. And the youth of this creative land are eager to connect with the poetic traditions that they come from. Events such as The India Shayari Project, are bridges that connect the younger generation with the art and craft of shayari. I am proud to be part of this exciting, inspiring initiative by ZEE LIVE and glad that fans can stream this special initiative on ZEE5.”

Dr. Kumar Vishwas, India’s most sought-after poet, “As a poet, there is no better feeling of elation than to see one’s poetry, written a long time ago, still strike a chord with people. Poetry has always brought in a sense of magic to words for centuries and delighted to be part of a platform that reinforces this culture and makes it more mainstream. That said, interacting with the leading poets of our country is going to be an exhilarating experience. I look forward to talking about the one thing that binds us all together and sharing our views with our audience.”