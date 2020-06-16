YouAreNotAlone campaign supports domestic abuse victims, children during the pandemic

THE UK government is supporting the domestic abuse victims and their children during the Covid-19 pandemic through the ongoing #YouAreNotAlone campaign. Under the initiative, police response and support services are available for victims of physical, psychological, sexual, emotional and economic domestic abuse. The campaign reassures victims that they can still leave home to seek help during the pandemic.

Anyone in immediate dangers should call 999 and the police will respond. Anyone worried that they, or someone they know, maybe experiencing domestic abuse can find support at gov.uk/domestic-abuse. Victims can call on the 24-hour national domestic abuse helpline at 0808 2000 247.

Those who are concerned about their immigration status can also seek help and support, an official statement said.

“At the moment we are being asked to stay home as much as possible to keep ourselves and others safe, but we know that for some people, home isn’t necessarily the haven it should be,” said Natasha Rattu, Director at Karma Nirvana, an organisation which supports the victims of honour-based abuse and forced marriage.

“So, if you are living with someone who is hurting you, threatening you or doing anything that makes you feel scared, then it is really important you take action immediately. While it may seem a very difficult step to take, there is support out there for you.”

According to her, In some Black and South Asian communities, people worry about bringing shame and losing family respect, which can prevent them from getting help.

“Honour abuse is a form of domestic abuse and can take many forms including forced marriages and female genital mutilation. Culture is never an excuse for abuse. We want people experiencing honour abuse to know that they deserve to live abuse-free and that help is available,” she said.

The other helpline numbers are- Wales: 0808 80 10 800 or text 078600 77 333, Male victims of domestic abuse-0808 801 0327, Karma Nirvana support to victims of “honour”-based abuse and forced marriage-0800 5999 247, FGM-0800 028 3550, LGTBQ+ victims- 0800 999 5428.