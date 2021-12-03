Website Logo
  • Friday, December 03, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765

CRICKET

Entire Yorkshire coaching team leave after racism storm

Lord Kamlesh Patel director and new chair of Yorkshire County Cricket Club. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

All members of Yorkshire’s coaching team have left, including director of cricket Martyn Moxon and coach Andrew Gale, the club said on Friday as it vowed to regain trust and rebuild after being rocked by allegations of institutional racism.

First team coach and former captain Gale was suspended last month as part of a probe into an alleged anti-Semitic tweet he sent in 2010 while Moxon had been absent from work due to a “stress-related illness”.

The departures follow allegations made by former player Azeem Rafiq, who is of Pakistani descent and is a former captain of the England Under-19s.

Rafiq said he had received racist abuse and was made to feel like an outsider at Yorkshire and that he had even contemplated suicide.

Yorkshire face charge from ECB over handling of Azeem Rafiq case
Azeem Rafiq had alleged “institutional racism” at Yorkshire. (Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The scandal has shaken English sport, cost Yorkshire sponsors and the right to host England internationals, and embroiled some of the biggest names in English cricket.

Yorkshire, whose chief executive Mark Arthur resigned last month, said in a statement a new director of cricket will be appointed imminently and a new coaching team was being recruited.

The backroom medical team, provided by an outside clinic, had also left.

“Significant change is required at Yorkshire County Cricket Club and we are committed to taking whatever action is necessary to regain trust,” said new chairman Kamlesh Patel.

“The decisions announced today were difficult to make, but are in the best interests of the club. Without making important changes to how we are run, we cannot move on from the past to become a culture which is progressive and inclusive.”

Patel said the club had a “huge rebuilding job to do” and was determined to learn from the mistakes made.

“We want to make Yorkshire County Cricket Club a place for everyone, from all backgrounds. To do this, we need to rebuild our culture and instil positive values in everyone associated with Yorkshire,” he added.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Fate of India’s South Africa tour should be known in days, says Kohli
HEADLINE STORY
Holding calls for more sports stars to speak out against racism
HEADLINE STORY
Bangladesh mayor arrested for refusing mural of prime minister Hasina’s father
HEADLINE STORY
BT Sport drops Vaughan from Ashes coverage as BBC leaves door ajar
HEADLINE STORY
India face welcome dilemma with return of skipper Kohli
CRICKET
Glamorgan county makes attempt to tackle racism
CRICKET
South Africa hails Indian ‘solidarity’ before major cricket tour
CRICKET
Stokes, Archer released from IPL’s Royals ahead of auction
CRICKET
India coach Dravid not worried about Rahane’s lack of runs
CRICKET
Ravindra helps New Zealand pull off dramatic draw in first India Test
HEADLINE STORY
Root reiterates he cannot recall racism at Yorkshire
CRICKET
Iyer, Saha fifties set New Zealand 284 target
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Amir Khan: Azim brothers can become world champions
Entire Yorkshire coaching team leave after racism storm
UN plans to drastically expand plastic waste management in India
Indian genome scientists suggest Covid booster dose for people over…
Gita Gopinath’s journey from Kolkata to global role as economist
‘Applying the brakes now will give us a better festive…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE