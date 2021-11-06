Yorkshire launches investigation after another player alleges racial abuse

ECB have banned Yorkshire from holding any international matches. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

YORKSHIRE have launched an investigation after another former player alleged that he was subjected to repeated racial abuse at the club.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, an unnamed cricketer of Asian origin, said he was once urinated on by a teammate.

This allegation comes after Yorkshire’s response to a report’s findings of “bullying and racial harassment” towards Azeem Rafiq, during the former player’s two spells at the club.

Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, former Pakistan international and then overseas player at Yorkshire became the second player to allege racism at the club.

On Friday (5), Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton resigned over the club’s response to Rafiq’s, 30, racism allegations.

Hutton told BBC Sport there is no-one at the club he would “personally consider racist” but admitted their culture is “locked in the past”.

In the latest claims, reported by the Daily Mail, the unnamed player said he faced “both blatant and sly” racist abuse at the club in the early 2000s.

It added: “There are many Asian cricketers like myself who have had their careers ruined, but have moved on and taken the treatment on the chin. I salute them all, as it can’t have been easy.”

On Friday (5), Hanif Malik and Stephen Willis also stepped down from the Yorkshire board.

Meanwhile, the BBC Sport said that former England captain Michael Vaughan would not appear on his BBC Radio 5 Live show on Monday (8) after it came out that he made a racist comment to a group of Asian players.

In Yorkshire report, Vaughan’s name finds a mention in Rafiq’s claim during the former England captain’s time at the club. However, Vaughan “completely and categorically denies the claims.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission said on Friday it was looking into Yorkshire’s handling of the Rafiq case.

The organisation’s chief executive Marcial Boo said: “We have written to YCCC to ask for more information, including a full copy of their investigation report, to determine if there has been a breach of the law. We will take action if so.

“All employers have a duty to protect their employees from bullying and harassment.”