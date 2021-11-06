Website Logo
  • Saturday, November 06, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 460,265
Total Cases 34,344,683
Today's Fatalities 392
Today's Cases 10,929
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 460,265
Total Cases 34,344,683
Today's Fatalities 392
Today's Cases 10,929

CRICKET

Yorkshire launches investigation after another player alleges racial abuse

ECB have banned Yorkshire from holding any international matches. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

YORKSHIRE have launched an investigation after another former player alleged that he was subjected to repeated racial abuse at the club.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, an unnamed cricketer of Asian origin, said he was once urinated on by a teammate.

This allegation comes after Yorkshire’s response to a report’s findings of “bullying and racial harassment” towards Azeem Rafiq, during the former player’s two spells at the club.

Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, former Pakistan international and then overseas player at Yorkshire became the second player to allege racism at the club.

On Friday (5), Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton resigned over the club’s response to Rafiq’s, 30, racism allegations.

Hutton told BBC Sport there is no-one at the club he would “personally consider racist” but admitted their culture is “locked in the past”.

In the latest claims, reported by the Daily Mail, the unnamed player said he faced “both blatant and sly” racist abuse at the club in the early 2000s.

It added: “There are many Asian cricketers like myself who have had their careers ruined, but have moved on and taken the treatment on the chin. I salute them all, as it can’t have been easy.”

On Friday (5), Hanif Malik and Stephen Willis also stepped down from the Yorkshire board.

Meanwhile, the BBC Sport said that former England captain Michael Vaughan would not appear on his BBC Radio 5 Live show on Monday (8) after it came out that he made a racist comment to a group of Asian players.

In Yorkshire report, Vaughan’s name finds a mention in Rafiq’s claim during the former England captain’s time at the club. However, Vaughan “completely and categorically denies the claims.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission said on Friday it was looking into Yorkshire’s handling of the Rafiq case.

The organisation’s chief executive Marcial Boo said: “We have written to YCCC to ask for more information, including a full copy of their investigation report, to determine if there has been a breach of the law. We will take action if so.

“All employers have a duty to protect their employees from bullying and harassment.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
Root among early Ashes arrivals as English touch down in Australia
HEADLINE STORY
BBC drops Vaughan from radio show amid racism allegations
CRICKET
T20 World Cup: India blitz Scotland to keep alive slender semifinal hopes
CRICKET
Vaughan’s role at BBC under review amid racism claims
Sports
West Indies to tour Pakistan in December
CRICKET
Australia postpones Afghanistan Test until ‘situation is clearer’
CRICKET
Under-strength New Zealand squad to head for India tour
CRICKET
Morgan wants England to tackle racism ‘head on’
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire chairman resigns over Rafiq racism row
Sports
Sharma keeps India alive at T20 World Cup
HEADLINE STORY
Panel member backs racism findings towards cricketer Rafiq as ‘banter’
HEADLINE STORY
Rafiq urges for ‘cultural change’ at ‘institutionally racist’ Yorkshire
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Deepa Mehta to direct the film adaptation of Avni Doshi’s…
Vikram First Glance: Ahead of Kamal Haasan’s birthday, his fans…
India Covid hospital fire kills 11
5 films of Mohanlal to get a direct-to-digital release
Yorkshire launches investigation after another player alleges racial abuse
Portsmouth GP jailed for stealing £1.1m from NHS to fund…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE