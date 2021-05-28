Website Logo
  • Friday, May 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 318,895
Total Cases 27,555,457
Today's Fatalities 3,558
Today's Cases 179,770
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 318,895
Total Cases 27,555,457
Today's Fatalities 3,558
Today's Cases 179,770

Entertainment

Yami Gautam’s focus is on content driven and experimental scripts

Yami Gautam (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bala (2019) actress Yami Gautam is currently in her hometown Chandigarh spending time with her friends and family, but if you thought that she is on a break, think again! The actress is making the most of the free time that she has and is busy having virtual script narrations.

Though Gautam has always ensured that she takes on roles that are starkly different from what she has already done before, the actress is now focusing more on content-driven and experimental stories.

“Yami is reading a few scripts currently and she is being very particular about picking the ones which are content-driven and experimental. While she is at home right now, she feels this is the best time for her to sit back and spend her time reading more scripts and exploring different genres,” a source in the know informs a publication.

Last seen in Ginny Weds Sunny, Yami Gautam has her plate full with several interesting projects which are currently at various stages of development. She next stars in spooky adventure comedy Bhoot Police. Directed by Pawan Kriplani, the film also features Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez in principal roles. She has also completed Maddock Films’ Dasvi wherein she shares the screen space with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur.

Yami also headlines RSVP Movies’ suspense thriller A Thursday, directed by Behzad Khambata. The actress plays the character of a teacher in the film, who takes 16 toddlers in a school hostage. Gautam is also looking forward to starting the shoot for Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s next directorial Lapata.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria on the cast of Heropanti 2
FILM
Jacqueline Fernandez: This phase of the pandemic has been heartbreaking
FILM
Shashank Khaitan eager to break his image with actioner Yoddha
FILM
ZEE5 acquires Keerthy Suresh’s Rang De for digital release
NEWS
Mona Singh set for TV comeback after five years
News
US aims to call in-person Quad meeting in autumn
News
Higher takeaway demand helps EG Group make profit in Q1
NEWS
US president Biden to sign order to stop anti-Asian American bias
INTERVIEWS
Exclusive! Huma Qureshi on Maharani: It’s been one of those characters where you…
NEWS
Chancellor Sunak defends his Greensill texts with ex-prime minister Cameron
INDIA
Tata acquires majority stake in online grocery seller BigBasket
NEWS
UNICEF ropes in Manushi Chhillar to raise awareness on menstrual hygiene in India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Huma Qureshi on her web series Maharani, reacts to the…
Tusshar Kapoor on completing 20 years in the industry, working…
Jahnavi Dhanrajgir on Broken But Beautiful 3, her experience of…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sports and politics to mix again in India-Pakistan World Cup…
Mosques remain open in Pakistan despite virus threats
Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo
‘I want to be progressive’
My playlist – Gaurika
New beginnings