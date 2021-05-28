Yami Gautam’s focus is on content driven and experimental scripts

Yami Gautam (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bala (2019) actress Yami Gautam is currently in her hometown Chandigarh spending time with her friends and family, but if you thought that she is on a break, think again! The actress is making the most of the free time that she has and is busy having virtual script narrations.

Though Gautam has always ensured that she takes on roles that are starkly different from what she has already done before, the actress is now focusing more on content-driven and experimental stories.

“Yami is reading a few scripts currently and she is being very particular about picking the ones which are content-driven and experimental. While she is at home right now, she feels this is the best time for her to sit back and spend her time reading more scripts and exploring different genres,” a source in the know informs a publication.

Last seen in Ginny Weds Sunny, Yami Gautam has her plate full with several interesting projects which are currently at various stages of development. She next stars in spooky adventure comedy Bhoot Police. Directed by Pawan Kriplani, the film also features Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez in principal roles. She has also completed Maddock Films’ Dasvi wherein she shares the screen space with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur.

Yami also headlines RSVP Movies’ suspense thriller A Thursday, directed by Behzad Khambata. The actress plays the character of a teacher in the film, who takes 16 toddlers in a school hostage. Gautam is also looking forward to starting the shoot for Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s next directorial Lapata.

