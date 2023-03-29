Website Logo
  • Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Yami Gautam opens up on the success of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

In the upcoming months, Yami will be seen in Dhoom Dhaam alongside Prateek Gandhi, and OMG 2 opposite Akshay Kumar.

Yami Gautam (Photo credit: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Yami Gautam’s performance in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga has received a thumbs up from the audience.

Released on Netflix, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is helmed by Ajay Singh. The film revolves around a flight attendant (Yami) and her boyfriend (Sunny Kaushal), who chalk out a plan to steal a stash of diamonds to pay off an outstanding debt. However, things take a drastic turn when they realise that the plane they are on is hijacked.

On receiving an overwhelming response, Yami said, “The response to Chor Nikalke Bhaga and my character has been gratifying and humbling to say the least. So many of my friends and family who are residing out of India, have also texted and said such sweet things about the film. And most importantly, the way the audiences and my fans are showering so much love to Neha and the film.. it feels surreal, my phone has literally not stopped buzzing since the release.”

She added, “I am trying to read as many messages and reactions as possible, on social media that people are putting for the film and I feel really happy and motivated reading such good words being written with Chor too, after Lost. and that not only could I manage to surprise them in these roles but also give justice to the faith they have put in me.”

Yami said love and appreciation from the audience always motivate her to do good work. “It is extremely satisfying to see your audience stand by your choices, and I hope to keep that going. I feel there is a certain responsibility out on me, because of a certain level of expectations that comes from the audience when it comes to my choice of films and my work, and the thought will always make me happy and motivate me to keep getting better at my work,” she said further.

In the upcoming months, Yami will be seen in Dhoom Dhaam alongside Prateek Gandhi, and OMG 2 opposite Akshay Kumar.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Singer Amaal Mallik reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s podcast
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut supports Priyanka Chopra on Bollywood exit
Entertainment
Adipurush to now release on June 16
Entertainment
Netflix sued over derogatory remarks on Madhuri Dixit in The Big Bang Theory
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt shares glimpses from her recent family vacay in London
Entertainment
Yami Gautam impresses netizens with her latest film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga
Entertainment
Fatima Sana Shaikh brings epilepsy awareness to light on Purple Day
Entertainment
‘My son, my pride’: Amitabh Bachchan showers praise on Abhishek 
Entertainment
Pooja Bhatt tests positive for Covid-19
Entertainment
Rakul Preet on working with Allu Arjun, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn
Entertainment
‘Not getting any FOMO’: Aditya Roy Kapur on wedding plans
Entertainment
Parineeta director Pradeep Sarkar dies; Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee pay last respects
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW