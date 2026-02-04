Yami Gautam set for action-focused special appearance in husband Aditya Dhar’s 'Dhurandhar 2'

Highlights

Yami Gautam is reported to be making a special cameo appearance in Dhurandhar 2





The role is described as action-heavy and significant to the film’s narrative



The spy thriller is directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh



Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19



A brief appearance with weight

Yami Gautam is expected to return to the Dhurandhar universe with a special cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. According to reports, the actor has already completed nearly five days of filming for the project, with her appearance said to play a key role despite its limited screen time.

The update follows the recent release of the film’s teaser, which confirmed a March 19 release for the sequel.

Why the cameo matters

A report cited by Pinkvilla suggests that Gautam’s role will be both action-packed and central to the storyline. While details remain under wraps, sources claim the cameo is designed to leave a strong impression on audiences, adding another layer to the film’s expanding narrative.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Yami on Aditya Dhar’s writing

Gautam has previously spoken about the impact of Dhar’s scripts on her as an actor. In an earlier interview, she described reading his next project as one of those rare moments when she wished she were part of the story in a larger capacity, calling the world he created “brilliant” and “amazing”.

Despite being married to the filmmaker, Gautam has been clear about maintaining professional boundaries on set, stating that expectations are kept separate and that the line between personal and professional life is not blurred.

Personal and professional updates

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar, who first worked together on Uri: The Surgical Strike, married in 2021 and welcomed their son in 2024. On the work front, Gautam was recently seen in Haq, where she starred opposite Emraan Hashmi.