Samantha Ruth Prabhu praises Yami Gautam’s ‘Haq’ after Netflix revival

A second life on streaming

The courtroom drama Haq, starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, is drawing renewed attention after its Netflix release.

The film, directed by Suparn S Varma, arrived in theatres on November 7, 2025, but failed to make a strong impact at the box office. Since premiering on Netflix on January 2, however, it has reached a wider audience and is now receiving stronger appreciation.

Inspired by the 1985 Supreme Court judgment in the Shah Bano case, the film revisits a landmark moment that reshaped debates around women’s rights and maintenance laws in India.

Samantha’s response

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the latest to praise the film. She shared a long note on Instagram soon after finishing it, saying she felt compelled to write immediately in case she lost “even a fraction” of what the film made her feel.

Calling such stories rare, she described the film as deeply human and layered, and said it stayed free of judgement or bias. She praised writer Reshu Nath and singled out Yami Gautam’s performance, saying it moved her in ways she could not fully explain.

Samantha wrote that she felt “everything, all at once — love, rage, strength, vulnerability and hope.”

Samantha also congratulated director Suparn S Varma Instagram/ samantharuthprabhuoffl

Praise for the team

In her message, Samantha also congratulated director Suparn S Varma, calling the film a reminder of why artists continue their work despite challenges.

“This is cinema,” she wrote, adding that films like Haq are the reason people stay on this path through every high and low.

Growing industry support

Haq also features Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha and Aseem Hattangady in key roles.

Since its streaming release, several industry figures have spoken positively about the film. Earlier this week, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Saif Ali Khan’s sister were among those who applauded the team.

Director Suparn S Varma has thanked viewers and colleagues for the support, as Haq continues to gain attention online after its slow start in cinemas.