  • Friday, June 09, 2023
World Test Championship: India all out for 296

Australia by 173 runs despite Ajinkya Rahane’s fighting 89

India’s Ajinkya Rahane walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket for 89 runs on day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship cricket final match between Australia and India at The Oval, in London, on June 9, 2023. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

India were bowled out for 296 in their first innings on day three of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval on Friday (9).

They trail Australia by 173 runs.

Ajinkya Rahane top scored for India with 89. His 109-run partnership with Shardul Thakur (51) helped India to dig themselves out of a hole and avoid following on after the top order collapsed on day two of the match.

Captain Pat Cummins was the pick of the Australian bowlers as he took 3-83 with Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Cameron Green picking up two apiece.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

