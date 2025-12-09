Skip to content
'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' director claims India has the imagination and scale to match K-drama success worldwide

The director links Indian storytelling to K-drama growth, citing shared social themes, rising Netflix demand and strong audience curiosity.

India K-drama potential

Yoo Insik says 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' success shows India is ready for its own global content surge

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 09, 2025
Highlights:

  • Extraordinary Attorney Woo director Yoo Insik visits India for the first time
  • Says Indian content has the scale and imagination to travel worldwide
  • Points to shared social themes between Korea and India
  • Confirms new Netflix shows The Wonder Fools and 100 Days of Lies
  • Season two of Extraordinary Attorney Woo still under careful discussion

Extraordinary Attorney Woo director Yoo Insik believes Indian content is close to a global lift-off, saying the stories he has seen on his India trip show sharp craft and a sense of scale that could cross borders. Speaking in New Delhi, he linked this to rising interest in Korean shows and the growing exchange of ideas between the two countries.

India K-drama potential Yoo Insik says 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' success shows India is ready for its own global content surge


Why Extraordinary Attorney Woo director Yoo Insik sees India differently now

Yoo Insik is known for shaping one of Netflix’s biggest Korean hits, the 2022 legal drama about an autistic lawyer navigating life inside a Seoul law firm. The show travelled far beyond Korea and found a large audience in India, where K-dramas have built a strong following.

His first visit to India gave him time to see that response up close. He toured the Taj Mahal, walked through Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad and spoke to producers about future possibilities. He even joked he had put on weight after several biryani meals.

He said Indian films he had already watched including 3 Idiots, RRR and The White Tiger, showed how different styles can come from the same country, yet all carry strong storytelling. That mix, he added, is what makes Indian work “ready to go global.”

India K-drama potential Director Yoo Insik visited India to participate in the 2025 Hyderabad Film Festival


How Extraordinary Attorney Woo changed conversations around Korean stories

The director reflected on the show’s impact and the care taken to represent autism responsibly. The lead character, Woo Young-woo, was inspired by a real case, and he consulted specialists to avoid harmful portrayals.

He admitted some viewers felt the series still leaned towards fantasy because of the character’s unusual brilliance. But he recalled a message from a mother of a child on the autism spectrum, who said she hoped her child would one day meet people as kind as the characters in the show. That note, he said, stayed with him. As for a second season of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Yoo said the team is “discussing it carefully” because the subjects remain sensitive.

India K-drama potential Extraordinary Attorney Woo


What’s next for Yoo Insik on Netflix?

The director has reunited with actor Park Eun-bin for The Wonder Fools, a light-toned series about a group of misfits who accidentally gain superpowers. The show will arrive on Netflix next year and also stars Tony Woo and Cha Eun-woo. He is also working on 100 Days of Lies, a period drama set in 1930s Korea. This series, led by Kim Yoo-jung, mixes spy work with personal stakes and marks his return to historical storytelling.


Why he thinks Indian content can rise globally

Yoo said global audiences tend to look deeper into cultures once they fall in love with their shows and music. He used the example of how K-pop and Korean dramas carried everyday Korean symbols like food, landscape, clothing into the world.

He believes India could see a similar moment. Both nations, he noted, are changing fast and share themes like class tension, inequality and the pull between old and new values, and those threads, he said, already connect viewers.


The director ended simply: India has imagination, scale and stories worth sharing. The rest, in his view, is only a matter of time.

